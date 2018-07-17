Nebraska Medicine will move its Clarkson Family Medicine Clinic, currently situated near the Nebraska Medical Center, to a building near 13th and Leavenworth Streets in downtown Omaha this fall.
Dr. Daniel DeBehnke, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO, said there is a clear need for access to health care in the area with the current residential and business growth downtown.
As of 2016, there were more than 254,000 people living within a five-mile radius of downtown Omaha, according to the health system. By 2021, the number is projected to approach 264,000.
The 13th and Leavenworth building previously housed a CHI Health clinic. CHI Health now has clinics at its University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets and inside the Union Pacific corporate headquarters.
Dr. Amy Jespersen, program director at Clarkson Family Medicine, said the clinic has outgrown the space it has occupied at 42nd and Douglas Streets for the past 27 years.
Nebraska Medicine uses a model that brings together primary care doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, behavioral health professionals and other providers to help people stay healthy and out of the hospital. But with additional staff members comes a need for additional space.
Jespersen said the new location is less than three miles from the current location. She and other officials hope that patients will follow the clinic to the new location and that it will draw new patients from downtown and from Council Bluffs. For patients who already travel from Council Bluffs, the new location will be more convenient.
“It’s a growing area,” Jespersen said.
The new space, which currently is under renovation, will have 16 exam rooms, consultation space, a procedure room, lab and X-ray. The new location eventually will offer walk-in urgent care hours at night and on weekends and holidays.
Clarkson Family Medicine will continue to operate in its current location until the move this fall. Eventually, Clarkson College hopes to expand into the space and use it for instructional purposes. The clinic space is connected to the college by a skywalk.
