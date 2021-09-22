Nebraska rolls out statewide suicide prevention campaign

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is rolling out a statewide suicide prevention campaign this month.
The campaign, dubbed "Nebraska Needs You," is intended to remind Nebraskans that help and hope are readily available across the state. September is suicide prevention awareness month.
"We know that it can be hard to start conversations about mental health, but they are very important conversations and could save a life," said Sheri Dawson, director of HHS's Division of Behavioral Health. "It is never too early to talk about mental health, and we don't want the conversation to be too late."
The department is working with suicide prevention groups to help make conversations about the topic easier. The campaign will include print ads, as well as TV, radio and digital materials.
Some campaign materials are out now, but the bulk of the project will be rolled out this fall.
Partners include the Kim Foundation, Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Nebraska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, NAMI Nebraska, Bryan Health, CHI Health and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Public Policy Center.
Friends and family should watch for the following warning signs:
- Talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves
- Talking about feeling empty or hopeless or having no reason to live
- Talking about feeling trapped or feeling that there are no solutions
- Feeling unbearable emotional or physical pain
- Withdrawing from family and friends
Other tips include:
- Listen and look for warning signs and risk factors.
- Ask what is causing the person distress.
- If you detect warning signs, take action and ask if the person is feeling suicidal.
- Find out what is important to the person and find out why they might choose to live.
- Ask if they have a plan and the means in place to kill themselves.
- Take action by removing means such as pills.
- Offer support by getting help from a professional.
- Don't leave the person alone once you have determined they're at risk.
A 1½-hour presentation called QPR — or Question, Persuade and Refer — is available at suicideprevention.nebraska.edu/resourcesandlinks.htm. The Nebraska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Nebraska State Suicide Coalition also offer additional resources.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for English or 888-628-9454 for Spanish. If someone is in immediate danger, dial 911.
Other sources for help include faith-based leaders, health care professionals or a student health center.
