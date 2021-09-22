Nebraska rolls out statewide suicide prevention campaign

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is rolling out a statewide suicide prevention campaign this month.

The campaign, dubbed "Nebraska Needs You," is intended to remind Nebraskans that help and hope are readily available across the state. September is suicide prevention awareness month.

"We know that it can be hard to start conversations about mental health, but they are very important conversations and could save a life," said Sheri Dawson, director of HHS's Division of Behavioral Health. "It is never too early to talk about mental health, and we don't want the conversation to be too late."

The department is working with suicide prevention groups to help make conversations about the topic easier. The campaign will include print ads, as well as TV, radio and digital materials.

Some campaign materials are out now, but the bulk of the project will be rolled out this fall.

Partners include the Kim Foundation, Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Nebraska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, NAMI Nebraska, Bryan Health, CHI Health and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Public Policy Center.

Friends and family should watch for the following warning signs: