Omaha health experts say COVID can leave kids with serious complications

Flu shots can protect you and hospital capacity

With COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses already contributing to a crunch in local hospital capacity, the Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents to get influenza shots this fall.

The shots already are available at pharmacies and other locations, said Phil Rooney, a health department spokesman.

Health officials begin monitoring for flu Oct. 1, marking the technical start of the flu season, he said. The usual rule of thumb calls for people to aim to get their shots by Halloween.

It's particularly important for children too young for COVID-19 vaccines to get flu shots this year in order to make sure they don't contract both viruses at once, he said. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, also has made an unseasonable summer appearance and is circulating in the area.

Flu vaccine is available for children as young as 6 months. For children who don't like needles, the nasal spray version of the vaccine is once again available.

In addition, those who haven't yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 can get that shot and their flu vaccine at the same time.

"It's probably more important than ever for people to get their flu shots, so hopefully we can avoid some of these issues with hospital capacity," Rooney said.