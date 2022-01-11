 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha infectious disease specialist backs plan for mask mandate
Omaha infectious disease specialist backs plan for mask mandate

  • Updated
Nebraska hospital leaders warned Monday that the state's health systems are getting hammered by rising COVID numbers and staffing shortages.

An Omaha doctor who specializes in infectious diseases said a mask mandate in the city of Omaha will help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases and cushion the blow on the metro area's health system.

Mark Rupp

"Absolutely, it'll help," said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious diseases division. "It won't be miraculous. But we need to do what we can to start to slow this thing down if possible."

Whether or not masks work, Rupp said, depends on what they're made of, how well they fit and how well the wearer is wearing one.

"A well-constructed, multilayered, tight-fitting face mask is effective," he said, "and there's scads of information to show that."

Said Rupp, "Are they perfect? No. And are they going to be perfect against a variant that is more transmissible? No. But it is one of the tools that is fairly easy for people to use that can really make a difference out there in the community."

While protecting hospitals is the main reason cited for issuing a mandate, he said, the measure also is important in helping keep police and firefighters on duty, teachers in classrooms and grocery store workers stocking shelves.

Rupp also said Huse was wise to put a four-week limit on the measure, which gives her the option of re-evaluating where things stand at that time.

"In the final analysis," he said, "it’s such a small ask for people to take some precautions for the next few weeks, try to get this thing slowed down and cushion the blow."

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

