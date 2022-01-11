Omaha infectious disease specialist backs plan for mask mandate

An Omaha doctor who specializes in infectious diseases said a mask mandate in the city of Omaha will help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases and cushion the blow on the metro area's health system.

"Absolutely, it'll help," said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious diseases division. "It won't be miraculous. But we need to do what we can to start to slow this thing down if possible."

Whether or not masks work, Rupp said, depends on what they're made of, how well they fit and how well the wearer is wearing one.

"A well-constructed, multilayered, tight-fitting face mask is effective," he said, "and there's scads of information to show that."

Said Rupp, "Are they perfect? No. And are they going to be perfect against a variant that is more transmissible? No. But it is one of the tools that is fairly easy for people to use that can really make a difference out there in the community."

While protecting hospitals is the main reason cited for issuing a mandate, he said, the measure also is important in helping keep police and firefighters on duty, teachers in classrooms and grocery store workers stocking shelves.