Omaha Marathon to offer new start, finish lines on otherwise familiar course

The Omaha Marathon, back for its 46th year, will take runners on a slightly modified course.

The race — which also includes a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile run — is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Rather than starting in front of TD Ameritrade Park as it has previously, runners will start and finish in the Capitol District, race organizer John Eickman said.

The rest of the course, which organizers tout as being fast and flat, remains relatively unchanged. The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

The out-and-back courses all start from 13th Street and Capitol Avenue. From there, runners will make their way north. Marathon runners will turn around shortly after passing Carter Lake. Runners will finish back at the Capitol District.

For several years, runners finished inside TD Ameritrade Park. But Eickman said organizers heard complaints from runners who didn't realize they would have to run the stadium's warning track before crossing the finish line. Some runners said it left them without enough in the tank by the finish, Eickman said.

"We heard a lot of complaints about that," he said. "If it's not as cool as we thought, let's change it."