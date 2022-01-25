Omaha mask mandate stays in place; no easy way for state to appeal judge's ruling

In roughly the two weeks since the mandate went into effect, Omaha police officers have issued no citations or written warnings.

Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha police spokesman, said that as of Monday — the 13th day with the mask mandate in place — Omaha police fielded five complaints regarding mask wearing. Officers followed up on the calls and went to three grocery stores, a retail store and a gas station. Pecha couldn’t provide more detailed information on the complaints.