Omaha mask mandate stays in place; no easy way for state to appeal judge's ruling

The ink had just dried on a judge's order upholding the City of Omaha's mask mandate Tuesday when an attorney opposed to the mandate set eyes on whether they could get the issue before another set of robes.
Dave Lopez, a private-practice attorney and former assistant Nebraska attorney general representing three Republican members of Omaha's City Council, said he was exploring how, and how quickly, this case could get to Nebraska's Supreme Court.
The short answer: It probably will not be quick or easy.
In the vast majority of cases, the Nebraska Supreme Court requires that any appeals be based on a final order. Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman merely declined to issue a temporary restraining order on Tuesday — and isn't close to a full hearing on the case.
Stratman pointed to Nebraska Supreme Court decisions that say a judge's ruling on "a temporary injunction is not an appealable order."
Additionally, in her 30-page decision, Stratman emphasized that both sides will present evidence at a yet-to-be-scheduled permanent injunction hearing. At such a hearing, the state could present additional information that would change her mind regarding who has the power "to enact measures related to communicable diseases in the City of Omaha." The state had argued that such mandates require approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
For now, Stratman rejected that argument. Siding with the city and county, she pointed out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that "the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases."
The Omaha City Council gave Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse the authority to act as the city’s health director. In turn, the judge decided, she had a right to impose a mask mandate to try to quell the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
"This plain text appears, at least at this stage, to support the authority (the city and county) assert Dr. Huse possesses," Stratman wrote.
Lopez, who represents council members Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe, said that "although we respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion, we appreciate the attention the Court devoted to this case on such a short timetable."
"This is, as the Court recognized, a critically important case about the balance of governmental power," Lopez said. "As such, we believe it should ultimately be decided by the State’s highest court and as quickly as possible."
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said his office disagrees with the decision but recognizes the "high bar" required to put a stop to a law.
"A very important question still needs to be resolved in this case," Peterson said in a statement. "That question is whether our laws allow one unaccountable official to unilaterally impose these kinds of mandates on individuals and businesses backed by the threat of fines or imprisonment.”
No date has been set for a permanent injunction hearing.
In a two-hour hearing Monday, attorneys had pointed out that Huse, desperate to combat COVID-19, had sought the counsel of city and county attorneys to see if she had a path to a mask mandate.
Huse then gave a report to the Douglas County Board on Tuesday morning suggesting that COVID-19 cases appear to be "starting to come down off of hopefully the peak of this omicron spike."
By noon Tuesday, she got word that the judge had upheld the mandate.
"We felt we were on solid legal ground and we’re pleased with the judge’s decision," Huse said in a statement. "The Health Department has and will continue to work tirelessly in this battle against COVID-19, and we hope that with everyone’s cooperation we can soon return to normal."
Stratman rejected the argument that Huse had to get approval from the HHS director. Huse would have had to get such approval had she been acting as Douglas County health director. But Huse was acting in her de facto position as city health director, appointed by the Omaha City Council.
Historically, rejecting a restraining order doesn’t bode well for the state’s attempts to overturn the mandate. While judges can change their mind, they rarely deviate from what they decide as far as a temporary restraining order.
Any hearing on a permanent injunction likely would be weeks away. Though omicron may pass by then, attorneys say the issue is still important.
Judge Stratman put it this way: "This matter involves weighty disputes between the parties about the balance of power between the City of Omaha and the State of Nebraska to regulate matters pertaining to health within Omaha's city limits."
The judge also noted that a lot can change as the case progresses. The City Council could pass a resolution on masks. Or it could rescind its assignment of health director duties to Huse. It's not clear whether the City Council would do so — just three of the seven members had joined the state in attempting to stop Huse's mandate.
"In making this difficult decision, the Court takes into consideration the fact that even as litigation progresses, intervenors, as members of the City Council, maintain legislative power," Stratman wrote. "To the extent that immediate action needs to be taken in this matter, it can and should be taken by the city and state's respective legislative powers."
A state senator has proposed a bill that would require all local health departments to hold public hearings, and seek HHS approval, before issuing health directives. It is unclear whether that bill will proceed to a vote this year.
The state suggested that Huse was trying to do an end-run around the requirement that she get HHS approval. They also suggested that her mandate could cause "irreparable harm" because of the threat of jail or fines for those who violate the mandate.
Under Huse’s order — which is similar to one passed by the City Council in 2020 — masks are required for people over age 5 in indoor public venues, such as schools and many businesses. Exceptions include religious services and places where it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance. Before it went into effect Jan. 12, Huse said it could expire after four weeks.
In roughly the two weeks since the mandate went into effect, Omaha police officers have issued no citations or written warnings.
Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha police spokesman, said that as of Monday — the 13th day with the mask mandate in place — Omaha police fielded five complaints regarding mask wearing. Officers followed up on the calls and went to three grocery stores, a retail store and a gas station. Pecha couldn’t provide more detailed information on the complaints.
Comparatively, in the first five months of Omaha’s mask mandate enacted Aug. 11, 2020, there were 389 logged complaints and officers issued only six citations.
Robert Slovek, an Omaha attorney hired to defend Huse, had rejected assertions that Huse was acting out of anything but a desire to combat a global pandemic. Slovek said city and county attorneys laid "the foundation for Dr. Huse to do her work."
The judge's ruling "demonstrates that Dr. Huse was acting in good faith on behalf of the citizens of Omaha," Slovek said.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts