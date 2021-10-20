Omaha men become fast friends while recovering from strokes at Methodist Hospital

Over the past month, Dave Stroud and Keith Henke have found plenty of common ground.

A shared concern is how quickly they can get home and get their yardwork squared away.

Stroud, 63, and Henke, 71, struck up a friendship in an unlikely place — Methodist Hospital.

Both men spent several weeks at the Omaha hospital while recovering from strokes. After meeting in a support group-type setting at the hospital, they quickly became buddies, visiting each other's rooms — which were next to each other — and tossing out jokes during therapy sessions in the gym.

"You get so close to everybody here," Stroud said. "If I hadn't had a stroke, we never would have met."

Stroud felt less than stellar when he woke up one Monday morning, but he got ready for work anyway. Despite his wife's pleas to head to the hospital, Stroud drove himself to work. By the time he got there, he no longer could move his right side. He felt weak and was slurring his speech.

Henke woke up with a bad headache one Sunday morning. Every time he tried to get up or walk, he would fall down. He called his sons and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.