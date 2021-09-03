Omahans seeking COVID tests are gumming up hospital ERs

Upcoming vaccine clinics

People ages 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, and those ages 12-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get a shot. Vaccination appointments can be made at area Baker's and Hy-Vee supermarkets and CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kubat and Kohll's pharmacies.

Vaccination clinics also have been scheduled in the Omaha area:

Friday: Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.

Tuesday: Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.

Wednesday: Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.

Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library at UNO 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6401 University Drive (park in Lot E)

Thursday: Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.

OPS TAC Building, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 3215 Cuming St.

Friday, Sept. 10: Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.

OPS TAC Building, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 3215 Cuming St.

Saturday, Sept. 11: Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1011 Jackson St.