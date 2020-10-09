Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo can do yoga while taking in sea life inside the Scott Aquarium Conference Center.

The zoo will host yoga classes inside the aquarium on several Saturdays, Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Classes are taught by a different instructor from Lotus House of Yoga each day. Participants must be at least 16 years old and bring their own yoga mats, water bottles and necessary equipment. Social distancing is also encouraged, so class size is limited to 70 participants, zoo officials said in a press release.

Face masks are currently required inside the Scott Aquarium Conference Center. The zoo said that face masks can be removed once the class begins when attendees are exercising and staying six feet apart.