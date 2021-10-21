 Skip to main content
People can drop off unneeded medications Saturday across Omaha, region
People who want to get rid of unneeded medications can drop them off this Saturday as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event gives people a chance to clean out their medicine cabinets and help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting, the DEA said in a prepared statement.

Collection sites will be located around the Omaha area and across Nebraska and Iowa. The sites will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Most collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can find drop-off locations online at takebackday.dea.gov.

