 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha
0 Comments

People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha

  • 0

People in the Omaha area can get COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around the city this week.

The shots are free.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for COVID vaccine shots:

Monday

Metropolitan Community College - Elkhorn Valley campus, 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer)

Beals Elementary School, 1720 S. 48th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Pinewood Elementary School, 6717 N. 63rd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Gomez Heritage Elementary School, 5101 S. 17th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Metropolitan Community College - South Omaha campus, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Avenue A, 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer)

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Thursday

Metropolitan Community College - Fort Omaha campus Building 23, 5300 N. 30th St., Lot A, 1-4 p.m. (Pfizer)

Benson High School, 5120 Maple St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

South High School, 4519 S. 24th St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

Nelson Mandela Elementary School, 6316 N. 30th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert