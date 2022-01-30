People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha

People in the Omaha area can get COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around the city this week.
The shots are free.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.
People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.
The schedule for COVID vaccine shots:
Monday
Metropolitan Community College - Elkhorn Valley campus, 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer)
Beals Elementary School, 1720 S. 48th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Pinewood Elementary School, 6717 N. 63rd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Tuesday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)
Gomez Heritage Elementary School, 5101 S. 17th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Wednesday
Metropolitan Community College - South Omaha campus, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Avenue A, 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer)
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Thursday
Metropolitan Community College - Fort Omaha campus Building 23, 5300 N. 30th St., Lot A, 1-4 p.m. (Pfizer)
Benson High School, 5120 Maple St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
South High School, 4519 S. 24th St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)
Saturday
Nelson Mandela Elementary School, 6316 N. 30th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (all vaccines)