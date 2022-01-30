People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha

People in the Omaha area can get COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around the city this week.

The shots are free.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for COVID vaccine shots:

Monday

Metropolitan Community College - Elkhorn Valley campus, 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer)

Beals Elementary School, 1720 S. 48th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Pinewood Elementary School, 6717 N. 63rd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Tuesday