Ricketts says Nebraska is bringing back COVID dashboard

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state is bringing back an online dashboard to track COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

At a Monday press conference, Ricketts said he enabled the creation of the dashboard by signing an executive order that waives some of the health care privacy restrictions in state law.

In the past, Ricketts cited those restrictions as the reason Nebraska dropped its previous COVID dashboard when the state's coronavirus emergency declaration expired on June 30. The decision drew sharp criticism from those in the health care community, who said the information was vital to fighting the pandemic.

Monday, Ricketts said state officials are bringing back the dashboard because COVID hospitalizations topped 10% last week. He said it would be dropped again if the percentage goes below 10%.

The proportion of hospitalizations for COVID remains below the state's peak last fall, but the number of hospitalizations from other causes has increased, creating a space crunch in hospitals. As of Monday, the governor said, about 28% of adult hospital beds and 23% of adult intensive care beds are available statewide.