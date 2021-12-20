 Skip to main content
Ricketts urges COVID shots, tests for Nebraskans
Ricketts urges COVID shots, tests for Nebraskans

An animation from UNMC shows hows COVID causes a cytokine storm, damaging the lungs.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a pre-holiday warning to Nebraskans on Monday, urging them to get vaccinated, tested and, if necessary, seek monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 as the state sees a spike in cases.

Ricketts and Anthone

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, talked Monday about the importance of vaccines and treatments against COVID-19 as the state sees a spike in cases.

But Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, stopped short of joining some state and national infectious disease experts in predicting rough times ahead because of the emergence of the omicron variant and the seasonal increase in indoor gatherings.

Anthone said not enough is yet known about the omicron variant to predict a further surge in COVID cases.

Ricketts, who has opposed vaccine and mask mandates, said the "primary line of defense" against the pandemic remains vaccination. Nine out of 10 people in hospitals are not vaccinated, said Ricketts, who has been vaccinated and gotten a booster.

Ricketts said he recently got a COVID test in a drive-thru lane at a pharmacy ahead of a visit with his mother. It was free and very easy, he said.

As of Monday, 523 coronavirus patients were in Nebraska hospitals. While that's a drop from the 584 a week ago and short of this year's peak of 637, it is part of a recent surge in cases. In 2020, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nebraska peaked at 987.

Excess capacity at the state's intensive care units stood at 16%, which is just above the mark of 15% where the state considers restrictions on nonessential surgeries.

Anthone said hospitals in the Omaha area have slightly less ICU capacity, but he said those hospitals are doing a good job of managing their bed capacity. That, he said, includes daily meetings about when a nonessential surgery can be allowed. 

Monday's COVID briefing was the first in several weeks by the Republican governor. To punctuate the importance of getting vaccinated, Ricketts showed a video of a Curtis woman describing the near-death battle of her 35-year-old husband, Josh Trace. He had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Natalie Trace said her husband was hospitalized on Aug. 18 and spent two weeks on a ventilator. Then, after he was taken off the ventilator, he had to go back on.

Doctors didn't expect him to survive, Trace said, and gave their two oldest children a chance to say goodbye. But he miraculously recovered, she said, though he is now struggling with the "long haul" COVID aftereffects some people experience.

"Every day is a struggle," she said. "Getting out of bed is a struggle, taking meds is a struggle, going on walks is a struggle."

"This is not something I'd wish on my worst enemy," she said. 

Josh Trace told television station KNOP that he used to "mock COVID all the time ... I thought it was a joke. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just another word for the flu or anything,’ and then I got it.”

Natalie Trace said that they would have taken more precautions if they had known how serious COVID-19 is.

Ricketts and Anthone also encouraged Nebraskans to seek monoclonal antibody treatments if they get sick or as a preventative for those who have compromised immune systems.

Ricketts said that if your doctor won't recommend the treatment, get a new doctor. The state has a hotline number, 531-249-1873, and a website, covid.infusioncenter.org, to link people to 86 sites across Nebraska where they can get the treatment.

Anthone said the state has been administering 1,400 infusions of monoclonal antibodies a week, up from 300 back in September. He said Nebraska health administrators have been able to obtain an extra 600-800 allocations a week, on top of the 800-900 normally allocated by the federal government.

Monoclonal antibodies, Anthone said, are between 70% and 76% effective in keeping someone out of the hospital, and thus could be reducing hospitalizations by up to 1,000 in Nebraska.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

