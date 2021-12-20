Ricketts urges COVID shots, tests for Nebraskans

"This is not something I'd wish on my worst enemy," she said.

Josh Trace told television station KNOP that he used to "mock COVID all the time ... I thought it was a joke. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just another word for the flu or anything,’ and then I got it.”

Natalie Trace said that they would have taken more precautions if they had known how serious COVID-19 is.

Ricketts and Anthone also encouraged Nebraskans to seek monoclonal antibody treatments if they get sick or as a preventative for those who have compromised immune systems.

Ricketts said that if your doctor won't recommend the treatment, get a new doctor. The state has a hotline number, 531-249-1873, and a website, covid.infusioncenter.org, to link people to 86 sites across Nebraska where they can get the treatment.

Anthone said the state has been administering 1,400 infusions of monoclonal antibodies a week, up from 300 back in September. He said Nebraska health administrators have been able to obtain an extra 600-800 allocations a week, on top of the 800-900 normally allocated by the federal government.