Ricketts urges COVID shots, tests for Nebraskans

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a pre-holiday warning to Nebraskans on Monday, urging them to get vaccinated, tested and, if necessary, seek monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 as the state sees a spike in cases.
But Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, stopped short of joining some state and national infectious disease experts in predicting rough times ahead because of the emergence of the omicron variant and the seasonal increase in indoor gatherings.
Anthone said not enough is yet known about the omicron variant to predict a further surge in COVID cases.
Ricketts, who has opposed vaccine and mask mandates, said the "primary line of defense" against the pandemic remains vaccination. Nine out of 10 people in hospitals are not vaccinated, said Ricketts, who has been vaccinated and gotten a booster.
Ricketts said he recently got a COVID test in a drive-thru lane at a pharmacy ahead of a visit with his mother. It was free and very easy, he said.
As of Monday, 523 coronavirus patients were in Nebraska hospitals. While that's a drop from the 584 a week ago and short of this year's peak of 637, it is part of a recent surge in cases. In 2020, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nebraska peaked at 987.
Excess capacity at the state's intensive care units stood at 16%, which is just above the mark of 15% where the state considers restrictions on nonessential surgeries.
Anthone said hospitals in the Omaha area have slightly less ICU capacity, but he said those hospitals are doing a good job of managing their bed capacity. That, he said, includes daily meetings about when a nonessential surgery can be allowed.
Monday's COVID briefing was the first in several weeks by the Republican governor. To punctuate the importance of getting vaccinated, Ricketts showed a video of a Curtis woman describing the near-death battle of her 35-year-old husband, Josh Trace. He had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Natalie Trace said her husband was hospitalized on Aug. 18 and spent two weeks on a ventilator. Then, after he was taken off the ventilator, he had to go back on.
Doctors didn't expect him to survive, Trace said, and gave their two oldest children a chance to say goodbye. But he miraculously recovered, she said, though he is now struggling with the "long haul" COVID aftereffects some people experience.
"Every day is a struggle," she said. "Getting out of bed is a struggle, taking meds is a struggle, going on walks is a struggle."
"This is not something I'd wish on my worst enemy," she said.
Josh Trace told television station KNOP that he used to "mock COVID all the time ... I thought it was a joke. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just another word for the flu or anything,’ and then I got it.”
Natalie Trace said that they would have taken more precautions if they had known how serious COVID-19 is.
Ricketts and Anthone also encouraged Nebraskans to seek monoclonal antibody treatments if they get sick or as a preventative for those who have compromised immune systems.
Ricketts said that if your doctor won't recommend the treatment, get a new doctor. The state has a hotline number, 531-249-1873, and a website, covid.infusioncenter.org, to link people to 86 sites across Nebraska where they can get the treatment.
Anthone said the state has been administering 1,400 infusions of monoclonal antibodies a week, up from 300 back in September. He said Nebraska health administrators have been able to obtain an extra 600-800 allocations a week, on top of the 800-900 normally allocated by the federal government.
Monoclonal antibodies, Anthone said, are between 70% and 76% effective in keeping someone out of the hospital, and thus could be reducing hospitalizations by up to 1,000 in Nebraska.
Virus Q&A: Answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccines, travel and more
What's the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?
It's on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots.
To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.
But soon after the rule was issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it faced multiple legal challenges from businesses, conservative groups and Republican attorneys general that said the agency doesn't have the authority to mandate vaccines.
On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was "a one-size fits-all sledgehammer" that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati.
In a court filing, lawyers for the Biden administration said the mandate was needed to reduce transmission of the virus in workplaces. It asked that it be allowed to move ahead with the rule.
The requirement for employers is among several challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rules. Federal judges also have placed a hold on a mandate for health care workers in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?
It depends. It can be safe if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven't gotten the shots should delay travel.
Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.
"The delta variant has really brought us back to an earlier time in the pandemic," he says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to travel if you're sick, or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period isn't over yet — even if you're fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people who decide to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning.
All travelers must still wear masks on trains, planes and other indoor public transportation areas, the agency says.
Airlines say plane cabins are low risk since they have good air circulation and filtration. However, there is no requirement for vaccination or testing before domestic flights, and passengers can remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
Hotels aren't risky for the vaccinated as long as they wear masks around strangers, Armitage says. More fraught are family gatherings with unvaccinated individuals, particularly for those who are older or have health problems.
Health experts suggest looking at the case levels and masking rules in the place you are visiting before you travel.
Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?
Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated with shots approved or authorized by the FDA or allowed by WHO.
Among the most widely used vaccines that don't meet that criteria are Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's CanSino vaccine. Sputnik V is authorized for use in more than 70 countries while CanSino is allowed in at least nine countries. WHO still is awaiting more data about both vaccines before making a decision.
Vaccines recognized by the FDA and WHO undergo rigorous testing and review to determine they're safe and effective. And among the vaccines used internationally, experts say some likely won't be recognized by the agencies.
"They will not all be evaluated in clinical trials with the necessary rigor," said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center.
An exception to the U.S. rule is people who received a full series of the Novavax vaccine in a late-stage study. The U.S. is accepting the participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo, because it was a rigorous study with oversight from an independent monitoring board.
The U.S. also allows entry to people who got two doses of any "mix-and-match" combination of vaccines on the FDA and WHO lists.
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.
"We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. "We'll be doing it as they come in the door."
Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.
Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.
Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.
Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn't hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.
Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called "false negatives" — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren't infected.
Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren't tweaked to better match delta because they're still working well.
The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body's cells. Delta's mutations fortunately weren't different enough to escape detection.
The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.
Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one's ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.
"What we don't know," Goepfert noted, "is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?"
The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.
