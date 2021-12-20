Ricketts urges 'healthy holidays' by getting COVID shots and tests

He said the "primary line of defense" against the pandemic remains vaccination. Nine out of 10 people in hospitals are not vaccinated, said Ricketts, who has been vaccinated and gotten a booster.

Both Lawler and Peter Angeletti, a virologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, agreed that vaccination is the most important tool to fight the pandemic — and omicron. But Lawler said he wouldn't consider someone to have adequate vaccine unless they had recently completed their initial vaccine series or had gotten boosted after having the series months ago.

Immunity from the vaccines falls off after about six months. Researchers are still seeing good protection against hospitalization and death from the initial vaccines in people under 65, he said. But to retain a high degree of protection, a booster is needed. The elderly need boosters to maintain protection against serious illness.

In addition to vaccines, he said, Nebraskans also need to layer on other tools, including wearing masks in indoor public places, and reduce indoor activities, particularly in places like restaurants and bars where people are unmasked. Getting tested, quarantining when exposed and isolating when ill also are important protections.