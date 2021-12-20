 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Ricketts urges 'healthy holidays' by getting COVID shots and tests
9 comments
top story

Ricketts urges 'healthy holidays' by getting COVID shots and tests

Dr. James Lawler from UNMC provides an update on the omicron variant.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a pre-holiday warning to Nebraskans on Monday, urging them to get vaccinated, tested and, if necessary, seek monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 as the state sees a spike in cases.

Ricketts and Anthone

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, talked Monday about the importance of vaccines and treatments against COVID-19 as the state sees a spike in cases.

But Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, stopped short of joining one of the state's top infectious disease experts who predicted the pandemic is approaching "the most dangerous" stage since the coronavirus first arrived in the state.

Anthone said not enough is yet known about the omicron variant to foresee a further surge in COVID cases, and the state has documented only seven cases, associated with one family group in southeast Nebraska, thus far.

However, in a separate press conference, Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said omicron has an explosive growth rate in the communities where it has been introduced -- faster than any previous variant of the coronavirus. New York State and Houston have already seen spikes in cases, fueled in part by omicron.

"This is the most dangerous scenario we have faced since the spring of 2020, and perhaps more so," said Lawler, an infectious diseases expert.

The omicron variant appears to pass more easily from person to person, Lawler said, and it seems to cause disease more quickly. Its incubation time also appears to be shorter — as short as two days in early outbreaks.

The combination means its growth rate is well beyond previous variants. While it's unclear yet whether it causes more severe illness than the delta variant, a more transmissible virus can make up for a lower level of lethality through volume.

If it causes more cases, it also could send enough people to the hospital that it overwhelms the health care system. And the health care system, Lawler said,  already is stretched "to the max right now" with seasonal influenza expected to begin making its presence more widely known next month.

"The math catches up to you very quickly," he said. "So even if omicron is half as lethal or a third as lethal as delta, if the transmission data hold up, we'll get far more hospitalizations and deaths from omicron than delta." 

Lawler noted that researchers are seeing lower hospitalization rates with omicron in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark. But those cases, he said, are primarily occurring in younger people, among whom hospitalizations would be expected to be low. The United Kingdom and Denmark also have higher vaccination rates than the United States, particularly among young and middle-aged adults and certainly compared to Nebraska.

Ricketts, who has opposed vaccine and mask mandates, said he called Monday's press briefing on COVID-19 as a pre-holiday reminder to get vaccinated, not because he expects a big surge ahead.

He said the "primary line of defense" against the pandemic remains vaccination. Nine out of 10 people in hospitals are not vaccinated, said Ricketts, who has been vaccinated and gotten a booster.

Both Lawler and Peter Angeletti, a virologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, agreed that vaccination is the most important tool to fight the pandemic — and omicron. But Lawler said he wouldn't consider someone to have adequate vaccine unless they had recently completed their initial vaccine series or had gotten boosted after having the series months ago.

Immunity from the vaccines falls off after about six months. Researchers are still seeing good protection against hospitalization and death from the initial vaccines in people under 65, he said. But to retain a high degree of protection, a booster is needed. The elderly need boosters to maintain protection against serious illness. 

In addition to vaccines, he said, Nebraskans also need to layer on other tools, including wearing masks in indoor public places, and reduce indoor activities, particularly in places like restaurants and bars where people are unmasked. Getting tested, quarantining when exposed and isolating when ill also are important protections. 

Lawler said he is terribly concerned about the holidays and the large gatherings that will occur. Concerns about travel, however, are overblown, in most cases, he said. Domestic flights have frequent air exchange, and masks are required in airports and on planes.

Ricketts said that testing before holiday gatherings is important. He said he recently got a COVID test in a drive-thru lane at a pharmacy ahead of a visit with his mother. It was free and very easy, he said.

As of Monday, 523 coronavirus patients were in Nebraska hospitals. While that's a drop from the 584 a week ago and short of this year's peak of 637, it is part of a recent surge in cases. In 2020, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nebraska peaked at 987.

Excess capacity at the state's intensive care units stood at 16%, which is just above the mark of 15% where the state considers restrictions on nonessential surgeries.

Anthone said hospitals in the Omaha area have slightly less ICU capacity, but he said those hospitals are doing a good job of managing their bed capacity. That, he said, includes daily meetings about when a nonessential surgery can be allowed.

Ricketts also extended until March 31 three COVID-related executive orders that were set to expire at the end of the year. The orders, among other things, allow retired or inactive health-care workers to begin work immediately to address a statewide shortage of hospital workers.

In addition, the state is asking the federal government to increase Medicaid reimbursement to Nebraska nursing homes by $20 per bed, per day, as it did earlier in the pandemic. It would generate an additional $21 million in income to long-term care facilities, Ricketts said, which have been hurt by inflation and staff shortages.

Monday's COVID briefing was the first on that topic in several weeks by the Republican governor. To punctuate the importance of getting vaccinated, Ricketts showed a video of a Curtis woman describing the near-death battle of her 35-year-old husband, Josh Trace. He had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Natalie Trace said her husband was hospitalized on Aug. 18 and spent two weeks on a ventilator. Then, after he was taken off the ventilator, he had to go back on.

Doctors didn't expect him to survive, Trace said, and gave their two oldest children a chance to say goodbye. But he miraculously recovered, she said, though he is now struggling with the "long haul" COVID aftereffects some people experience.

"Every day is a struggle," she said. "Getting out of bed is a struggle, taking meds is a struggle, going on walks is a struggle."

"This is not something I'd wish on my worst enemy," she said. 

Josh Trace told television station KNOP that he used to "mock COVID all the time ... I thought it was a joke. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just another word for the flu or anything,’ and then I got it.”

Natalie Trace said that they would have taken more precautions if they had known how serious COVID-19 is.

Ricketts and Anthone also encouraged Nebraskans to seek monoclonal antibody treatments if they get sick or as a preventative for those who have compromised immune systems.

Ricketts said that if your doctor won't recommend the treatment, get a new doctor. The state has a hotline number, 531-249-1873, and a website, covid.infusioncenter.org, to link people to 86 sites across Nebraska where they can get the treatment.

Anthone said the state has been administering 1,400 infusions of monoclonal antibodies a week, up from 300 back in September. He said Nebraska health administrators have been able to obtain an extra 600-800 allocations a week, on top of the 800-900 normally allocated by the federal government.

Monoclonal antibodies, Anthone said, are between 70% and 76% effective in keeping someone out of the hospital, and thus could be reducing hospitalizations by up to 1,000 in Nebraska.

Lawler, however, said it appears some monoclonal antibodies may not have the same effect against omicron as they do against the delta variant that's currently dominant in Nebraska.  

An animation from UNMC shows hows COVID causes a cytokine storm, damaging the lungs.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

9 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert