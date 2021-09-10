Sarpy County records first case of West Nile virus in 2021 season

Sarpy County has recorded its first human case of West Nile virus for the season.

The case was reported Friday by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The first human case in the state was reported in August in the area served by the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.

West Nile virus has been detected in the state every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year, 15 cases of the mosquito-borne illness were reported in the state. Of those cases, 10 people were hospitalized and one died. The first West Nile case of 2020 was reported in September.