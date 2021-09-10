Sarpy County records first case of West Nile virus in 2021 season

Sarpy County has recorded its first human case of West Nile virus for the season.
The case was reported Friday by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
The first human case in the state was reported in August in the area served by the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.
West Nile virus has been detected in the state every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Last year, 15 cases of the mosquito-borne illness were reported in the state. Of those cases, 10 people were hospitalized and one died. The first West Nile case of 2020 was reported in September.
The Douglas County Health Department has not reported any human cases of the virus this season, a spokesman said Friday. However, a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this summer.
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department conducts mosquito surveillance every other week in summer and fall. On Aug. 24, the first mosquito with West Nile virus was collected in a light trap set at Chalco Hills Recreation Area.
Most people with West Nile will have no symptoms or mild, flu-like symptoms. However, people age 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2