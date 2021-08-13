Two Nebraska inmates die after testing positive for COVID

Two inmates died Thursday at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.

Both men had other medical conditions, the department said.

One man, an inmate in his 50s, had been sentenced for possession of child pornography in Box Butte County. The other, an inmate in his 40s, had been sentenced for second degree murder, theft and a weapon charge out of Douglas County.

The department said it wouldn't release names of the inmates to "maintain confidentiality of ... medical records in accordance with state law."

The exact cause of the deaths has not been determined, the department said. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.