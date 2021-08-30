With COVID cases nearly doubling over past 2 weeks, Nebraska's curve looks like last fall's

Lawler said a community really needs vaccination rates well above 70% before vaccination can significantly blunt cases and, more important, hospitalizations.

"I think we can anticipate a similar level of cases, and for all the Southern states that have seen delta (increase case) rates, they have not seen a blunting of hospitalizations," Lawler said.

The highest per-capita case counts, for now, remain in the South, led by Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. Nebraska's per-capita caseload remains below the national average but continues to climb, now ranking 27th.

Nebraska and a couple of its northern neighbors were among the largest gainers over the past two weeks. South Dakota leads the nation in two-week case growth at 170%, followed by West Virginia (130%), Pennsylvania (115%), North Dakota (110%) and Nebraska (88%). Iowa, too, was on the rise, with its two-week growth rate at 44% and ranking 19th among states.

Lawler noted that the surges in Southern states that now have reached peaks — Missouri, Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana — all began before schools returned to session. Nebraska's fall peak may be higher, he said, because its existing increase in cases is coinciding with the opening of school.