Heart muscle inflammation has been tied to COVID-19, but doctors left with many questions

The heart condition myocarditis, which has been linked to COVID-19, reportedly was a factor in the decision by some athletic conferences to cancel football this fall.
How much of a role it played isn’t clear. But what is clear is that some athletic officials were uneasy about a return to play in the face of uncertainty about the condition and its possible long-term effects.
After all, with the novel coronavirus, uncertainty is still the name of the game. Although SARS-CoV-2 initially was labeled a respiratory virus, doctors worldwide since have noted effects not only on the lungs but also on the heart, kidneys, brain and skin.
“What we’re learning is the virus can impact the heart in different ways, myocarditis being one of them,” said Dr. Daniel R. Anderson, a Nebraska Medicine cardiologist and chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that, according to the Mayo Clinic, can affect the heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, reducing its ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.
The condition, which is rare, often is caused by a virus, including those that cause the common cold, influenza and mononucleosis. It can affect people of any age.
In many uncomplicated cases, the heart muscle changes improve without any specific therapy. But more severe forms of myocarditis can cause permanent damage to the muscle, including rhythm irregularities.
In the case of COVID-19, Anderson said, the novel coronavirus also has the ability to affect blood vessels, not just those of the heart, but throughout the body. In such cases, it looks as if the virus is invading the lining and walls of the vessels, irritating and inflaming them. That response appears to work with the body’s clotting system to block vessels, similar to the way fatty plaques can build up. Both types of blockages can damage the heart.
Indeed, other viruses long have been known to contribute to such blockages. COVID-19, however, appears to have a greater number of these blockages in small blood vessels of the lung. Researchers don’t yet know whether this occurs to the same extent in the heart, Anderson said.
But the real concern is one raised by German researchers in a report published recently in JAMA Cardiology.
Of the 100 people they studied, all of whom were two to three months past infection with COVID-19, 78 had findings on heart MRIs showing inflammation and swelling of tissue. The concern, Anderson said, is that researchers don’t yet know whether those findings will lead to permanent damage.
“What does that mean long term?” he said. “We don’t know yet.”
Dr. Jeffrey Carstens, a cardiologist with CHI Health, said doctors typically tell young patients who develop myocarditis not to exercise vigorously for three months. At that point, doctors reevaluate them.
But doctors don’t yet know what low-level myocarditis — or the low-level abnormalities seen on MRI — really mean, Carstens said. The concern is that athletes who might not know they have been infected might push too hard and cause further damage.
“The issue is, if you’re sick, back off and pay attention,” Anderson said. “If you don’t feel well, don’t overdo it, (keep) activities within reason.”
ESPN reported Aug. 10 that myocarditis had been identified in at least five Big Ten athletes as well as in several other athletes in other conferences.
The mother of one Indiana player wrote on Facebook that her son had been dealing with heart problems after testing positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, a quarterback at Georgia State announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of his COVID-19 infection and would have to sit out the season. “Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe,” wrote freshman Mikele Colasurdo.
While health officials know that older people and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of becoming severely ill from the virus, researchers don’t know who may be at risk of developing myocarditis post-COVID-19. Those studied were between the ages of 45 and 53, so there’s no data on college or high school-age athletes.
Only a third of those in the study had been sick enough to be hospitalized, and about 20% had no symptoms at all. All were 60 to 90 days out from their COVID-19 diagnosis.
Nationally, some researchers have said the study has some flaws, or at least caveats.
Carstens noted that the changes in heart function measured in the study typically were small, just a couple of percent lower than in participants without them, and much less than what doctors typically worry about.
The researchers also studied patients using MRIs. Doctors within his health system, he said, typically are defining heart involvement in COVID-19 patients based on clinical signs and blood tests. If they used MRI, more might have it. So far, most such patients have recovered.
“If you look hard enough, you’ll find it in a lot of people,” he said.
Anderson said that point is valid. But he noted that the German researchers also looked at 50 people matched by age and condition to those in the study and did not note such heart findings, suggesting the that the problems were related to COVID-19.
Both Anderson and Carstens said additional research is needed to understand the virus and its impacts.
Carstens said CHI and its parent, CommonSpirit Health, are creating a database of patients, symptoms and treatments in order to learn more about the virus and its effects.
Anderson said Nebraska Medicine is setting up a post-COVID-19 cardiovascular clinic where doctors can see patients with heart questions. Patients most likely will need to meet certain criteria and have a referral from their doctor.
He encouraged those who have concerns about their health post-COVID-19 to talk to their doctors.
"We want answers, and it's just going to take time," he said. "We're still learning about influenza despite a hundred years of experience."
