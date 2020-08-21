Heart muscle inflammation has been tied to COVID-19, but doctors left with many questions

Dr. Jeffrey Carstens, a cardiologist with CHI Health, said doctors typically tell young patients who develop myocarditis not to exercise vigorously for three months. At that point, doctors reevaluate them.

But doctors don’t yet know what low-level myocarditis — or the low-level abnormalities seen on MRI — really mean, Carstens said. The concern is that athletes who might not know they have been infected might push too hard and cause further damage.

“The issue is, if you’re sick, back off and pay attention,” Anderson said. “If you don’t feel well, don’t overdo it, (keep) activities within reason.”

ESPN reported Aug. 10 that myocarditis had been identified in at least five Big Ten athletes as well as in several other athletes in other conferences.

The mother of one Indiana player wrote on Facebook that her son had been dealing with heart problems after testing positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, a quarterback at Georgia State announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of his COVID-19 infection and would have to sit out the season. “Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe,” wrote freshman Mikele Colasurdo.