It took a bit of convincing, but Cheri Cauble found a way to combine her two passions: teaching and fitness.
The Gering, Nebraska, woman spent 38 years teaching gradeschoolers how to read and about state history. Now she teaches adults and seniors how to stay fit. And the 70-year-old has kept it up, leading exercise classes at the Scottsbluff Family YMCA for more than 20 years.
"This is my love. I love to exercise. I love to teach all ages, evidently, from kindergarten all the way up," Cauble said.
Cauble has always valued staying fit. It was a lesson she learned growing up on a farm. She was constantly active, usually working in fields or riding her horse. She went on to play volleyball at Chadron State College.
After she married and had kids, Cauble wanted to find an outlet for exercise, and she wanted her two daughters to be active, too. So the family joined the Scottsbluff Family YMCA. Her girls took swimming lessons, and Cauble attended aerobics classes.
Eventually Cauble started volunteering at the Y. It took some convincing from a director to get her on staff. When Cauble taught, she'd bring her girls along with.
Cauble always led by example while her children were growing up. Even on vacations, the family incorporated exercise with a bike ride or walk.
Cauble has always put others first, her daughter Heather Cauble-Sixel said. Looking back, she said, her mother raised a family, worked full time and taught aerobics, all to see others benefit.
"She's such a giver," Cauble-Sixel said. "She just did it because it was so rewarding for her to see other people benefit from it and blossom from it."
Now Cauble teaches classes between two to six days a week. She intended to just teach Pilates. But she fell in love with Silver Sneakers classes, an aerobics and chair exercise course designed for the 55 and older crowd. She has also taught aerobics, cycling and TRX and led walking groups.
The TRX class is a form of suspension training that relies on body weight. Cauble joined a recent class of eight in lunges, squats and arm workouts using the black-and-yellow straps. She'd remind the gym-goers to breathe and helped count down their reps. Every once in awhile she'd offer praise: "You got it."
When Cauble-Sixel, who lives in Omaha, visits Gering, she usually takes one of her mom's classes.
"She's tough," Cauble-Sixel said. "People always say, 'I cannot believe your mom is 70 years old and doing this. It's because of this that she's 70 and strong."
Cauble has also recruited a new YMCA member: her husband, Jim.
Since Jim was diagnosed with diabetes, he joins his wife at the YMCA every morning. They work out together and then Cauble goes to teach.
As a couple, they camp and hike at Yellowstone.
"We do a lot of hiking. We take our bear spray, pack a lunch and our water bottles, and we go for most of the day," Cauble said. "I have my little Fitbit and it lets us know how far we've gone."
As an instructor, Cauble has always been dependable, and her caring nature comes through, said Lola Gonzales, fitness director of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA. She never says no and often fills in for other instructors and volunteers at health fairs, Gonzales said.
"She is just a beautiful angel here for the Y," Gonzales said. "She's a Christian person deep down and you can tell when she's around people, she glows. They know what she's all about."
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity. Click here to read a World-Herald story on float spas.
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers. Click here to read a World-Herald story on bubble soccer.
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress. Click here to read a previous World-Herald story on goat yoga.
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise." Click here to read a World-Herald story on kickball.
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating. Click here to read a World-Herald story on barre.
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines. Click here to read a World-Herald story on rowing.
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical. Click here to read a World-Herald story on cryotherapy.
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Orangetheory Fitness.
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Pound.
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone. Click here to read a World-Herald story on aerial yoga.
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness. Click here to read a World-Herald story on the monitors.
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity. Click here to read a World-Herald story on float spas.
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers. Click here to read a World-Herald story on bubble soccer.
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress. Click here to read a previous World-Herald story on goat yoga.
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise." Click here to read a World-Herald story on kickball.
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating. Click here to read a World-Herald story on barre.
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines. Click here to read a World-Herald story on rowing.
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical. Click here to read a World-Herald story on cryotherapy.
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Orangetheory Fitness.
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges. Click here to read a World-Herald story on Pound.
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone. Click here to read a World-Herald story on aerial yoga.
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness. Click here to read a World-Herald story on the monitors.
What will you do in the third act of your life? Will you retire and take it easy, travel — or will you keep working? These days, baby boomers are redefining what retirement means. It isn’t about taking it easy anymore. Boomers are telling Gallup pollsters 60 is the new 40.
Omaha man Paul Shadle is one of 25 individuals featured in a national campaign from the nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer. The campaign, which features video and images of the individuals, runs through the month of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.