'I'm still here:' 99-year-old Papillion woman survives bout with COVID-19

"When you're 99 years old and you get COVID-19, the odds are against you," Jack Armitage said.

Jim agreed: "Most people would not expect someone that age to survive the disease."

It was hard knowing that Armitage had to be isolated, especially after family members were so cautious and avoided visiting for so long early in the pandemic, said daughter-in-law Shirley Young Armitage.

Hospital staff regularly updated Armitage's family over the phone. And her own reports that she was receiving wonderful care reassured her family, too.

Jim Armitage, who is an oncologist at the med center, said he's proud of the care her mother received.

"If you have the misfortune of having this disease, being on that unit is a good place to be," he said.

Back home, Armitage is settling into her regular routine. Caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care make multiple visits each week to help her continue living independently. Son Jack visits during the week for coffee and to make sure his mom's computer is up and running. Daughter-in-law Shirley is hoping to get their weekly Scrabble games going again. The whole family makes an appearance on Sundays.