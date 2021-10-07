'Like a totally different person:' Omahan drops nearly 150 pounds after diabetes diagnosis

He has watched his brother become more disciplined in his choices and become more invested in family and a career.

"It's really brought to the floor a new person," Aaron said. "It's a person I knew was always there, but he wasn't present as much. It's really awesome."

Aaron said his younger brother is now an example to him.

"I'm proud of him and he's inspired me. I want him to know he's become my example," he said. "... You can come out on the other side stronger and better. Look at Joseph and look at the people he's inspired. It has effects he couldn't have foreseen at the beginning."

Making changes was tough, almost impossible, in the beginning, Wiese said. But his advice to those facing similar situations: Let yourself be upset. Make a change. Get into a routine.

"When someone tells you you have a lifelong illness you can't fix because you ate and drank so much, it almost feels like an insult," Wiese said. "But now that I'm on the other side, I'm just still kind of awestruck by it. I can't believe I was able to amass so much self-control and find the time to really change myself for the better."

