Lancaster County reports its first West Nile death of the year

Lancaster County has recorded its first West Nile virus death of the season, bringing to four the state's total for 2021.

The person who died was a man in his 80s, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Ten cases of West Nile have been reported in that county since June. Eight have required hospitalization. Five cases were reported in 2020. One of those people died.

One case was reported in 2019, and 18 cases were reported in 2018. No West Nile deaths occurred in either of those years in Lancaster County.

Douglas County reported its first West Nile death of year in September. The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported two deaths earlier that month.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Friday listed 61 cases of West Nile for the season so far, and 12 blood donors who have tested positive for the virus. Thirty-six of those infected have been hospitalized.

People catch West Nile through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed on birds infected with the disease.