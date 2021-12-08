 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listening sessions on Medicaid managed care plans scheduled
0 comments

Listening sessions on Medicaid managed care plans scheduled

Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.

LINCOLN — Nebraskans covered by Medicaid, caring for people on Medicaid or otherwise affected by the state-federal health care program will have a chance to share their thoughts at a series of forums next month.

Kevin Bagley, director of Medicaid and Long-term Care within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, announced a statewide tour to gather comments about Medicaid's managed care program. The program, called Heritage Health, serves most Medicaid recipients in the state. 

Nebraska officials plan to rebid the managed care contracts next year. In preparation for that process, they want to hear from people who have had experiences with the current managed care plans: Healthy Blue, Nebraska Total Care and United Healthcare Community Plan of Nebraska.

The current system dates to 2016, when the state contracted with three private companies to administer some $1.2 billion worth of Medicaid services. In contrast to the state's previous Medicaid managed care system, the three were to handle both physical and mental health, as well as pharmacy services for nearly everyone covered by state Medicaid.

Since then, two of the original three companies merged, which led to the state signing a contract with Healthy Blue. The number of people under Heritage Health increased after Nebraskans approved a ballot measure in 2018 expanding Medicaid coverage for more low-income, working-age adults. 

Heritage Health does not cover nursing home care and other long-term support and services for the elderly and people with disabilities. The state has a separate contract for dental care.

These listening sessions are set for:

Lincoln, 4-5 p.m. Jan. 11, Nebraska State Office Building - Room LLB (Lower Level), 301 Centennial Mall South

Omaha, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 13, Omaha Public Library, Benson Branch – Meeting Room, 6015 Binney St.

Virtual, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 18, hosted via WebEx. For information about joining, go to dhhs.ne.gov and then look on the Medicaid and Long-term Care Division homepage as the date gets closer or use this link to join. 

Norfolk, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Norfolk Public Library – Meeting Room A, 308 W. Prospect Ave.

Scottsbluff, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Scottsbluff High School – Board Room, 313 E. 27th St.

Kearney, 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Kearney Public Library – South Platte Room, 2020 First Ave.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert