Listening sessions on Medicaid managed care plans scheduled

LINCOLN — Nebraskans covered by Medicaid, caring for people on Medicaid or otherwise affected by the state-federal health care program will have a chance to share their thoughts at a series of forums next month.

Kevin Bagley, director of Medicaid and Long-term Care within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, announced a statewide tour to gather comments about Medicaid's managed care program. The program, called Heritage Health, serves most Medicaid recipients in the state.

Nebraska officials plan to rebid the managed care contracts next year. In preparation for that process, they want to hear from people who have had experiences with the current managed care plans: Healthy Blue, Nebraska Total Care and United Healthcare Community Plan of Nebraska.

The current system dates to 2016, when the state contracted with three private companies to administer some $1.2 billion worth of Medicaid services. In contrast to the state's previous Medicaid managed care system, the three were to handle both physical and mental health, as well as pharmacy services for nearly everyone covered by state Medicaid.