Long-envisioned psychiatric emergency center now open at Nebraska Medical Center

Linder said one of the medical center’s next priorities will be to develop a medical and psychiatric unit where people can be treated for both mental health and physical conditions at the same time.

The space where that unit would be situated now is being used to provide beds during the COVID-19 surge, he said. The project can move forward once that space becomes available and the health system has secured a portion of the estimated $8 million cost from donors.

With the addition of the psychiatric emergency center, Liu said, the hospital already has been able to decrease the amount of time mental health patients spend in the ER and get them more quickly to a place where they feel safe and supported.

Currently, one in eight visits to an emergency room in the United States involves a patient with a psychiatric or substance abuse problem. Nebraska Medicine alone saw a nearly 80% increase in people with a psychiatric crisis in its ER from 2015 to 2019, with more than 3,000 such visits just last year.

Liu said the unit is designed to operate like a train station, with patients stopping briefly and then moving on to the next phase of their care, whether that is an admission to an inpatient mental health unit or a referral to a community-based behavioral health organization.