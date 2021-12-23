Madonna launches post-COVID recovery clinic in Omaha to help long-haulers

When she first started at Madonna, all Vandenbosch worked on was breathing. Now she's trying to clear up a foggy memory.

Vandenbosch tackles some of her treatment on the treadmill.

The process has been riddled with ups and downs. Some days, Vandenbosch said her chest feels tight and heavy, almost like someone's sitting on it.

"I've got a lot of steps to go to get back to where I was, but I know what I need to do and I know that even on bad days I can do a little," she said.

While she said she wasn't in the best health before, she never expected to be hit so hard by COVID.

"There are days that it feels like it's all in your head and if you just push yourself harder, it would all get better," she said. "Give yourself some grace and understanding that COVID does weird things to your body and to be gentle with yourself."

Bierner said staff at Madonna have been open-minded when it comes to investigating and treating patients' symptoms.