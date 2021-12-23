Madonna launches post-COVID recovery clinic in Omaha to help long-haulers

Becky Vandenbosch thought her bout with COVID-19 would last two weeks.
But four weeks in, Vandenbosch was still glued to the couch, so fatigued that she was only up for a few hours each day.
Her symptoms continued to linger and evolve.
Fatigue, dizziness and body aches morphed into a constant tingling in her leg. Her hair started falling out in clumps. Her sense of taste was distorted.
More than year later, Vandenbosch considers herself a COVID-19 long-hauler. Now the 42-year-old is a patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals' new post-COVID recovery clinic.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, officials at the rehabilitation hospital estimate that they've treated more than 260 patients requiring rehab after stints with the coronavirus.
While many patients early in the pandemic received inpatient rehabilitation, hospital officials saw a need to offer outpatient care, too, said Dr. Samuel Bierner, medical director at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital of Omaha.
The outpatient clinic opened earlier this month.
"We realized there's a significant number of people who might be affected, and we wanted to be able to provide services to them," Bierner said.
In addition to shortness of breath, many patients are being treated at the clinic for things like brain fog, trouble with concentration or dizziness.
Patients, who are referred by their primary care physician or other physicians who have treated them, are evaluated by a team at Madonna that then sets up a treatment plan, Bierner said.
Like Vandenbosch, many of the clinic's other patients were never hospitalized with the illness, but they experienced "significant symptoms that are bothersome to them and they want further evaluation," Bierner said.
The Nebraska Medical Center also has a post-COVID rehabilitation clinic. Open since March, the clinic is only for current Nebraska Medicine patients, a spokesman said.
However the medical center also works with Madonna on post-COVID care.
CHI Health offers multiple post-COVID recovery options for patients depending on their needs. A clinic has been open at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy since July 2020. It's designed for patients who have been discharged from the hospital but need pulmonary care or were in the intensive care unit.
Outpatient pulmonary care is available at several of the health system's hospitals. Inpatient rehab is available at the Immanuel Rehabilitation Center, which is more in-depth recovery, including teaching patients to walk and build back strength to tackle daily tasks.
Methodist Health System doesn't have a dedicated post-COVID rehabilitation clinic, but the hospital has been using its existing therapy programs to treat COVID patients, said Madonna Klein, physical therapist and outpatient clinical manager.
Klein said the hospital's outpatient services — including physical, occupational and speech therapies — started absorbing COVID patients like they typically would other patients. The patients have run the gamut, Klein said, with some presenting the same weakness and pain as stroke patients. Others are doing well physically but struggle with brain fog and other cognitive issues.
"Every patient looks a little different," Klein said. "Just like with post-rehabilitation patients, we figure out what their problems are, and we treat them accordingly."
For every day in the intensive care unit, it takes one week to recover, Klein said. Add in breathing difficulty and cognitive issues caused by COVID and it can take even longer to recover.
"You just don't know," Klein said. "You might be one of the lucky ones, and it only takes four weeks or you might not be lucky and it could take months."
Vandenbosch, who is now fully vaccinated, goes to the clinic at Madonna twice a week. Now she's gained back enough strength to work on some exercises at her Omaha home.
When she first started at Madonna, all Vandenbosch worked on was breathing. Now she's trying to clear up a foggy memory.
Vandenbosch tackles some of her treatment on the treadmill.
The process has been riddled with ups and downs. Some days, Vandenbosch said her chest feels tight and heavy, almost like someone's sitting on it.
"I've got a lot of steps to go to get back to where I was, but I know what I need to do and I know that even on bad days I can do a little," she said.
While she said she wasn't in the best health before, she never expected to be hit so hard by COVID.
"There are days that it feels like it's all in your head and if you just push yourself harder, it would all get better," she said. "Give yourself some grace and understanding that COVID does weird things to your body and to be gentle with yourself."
Bierner said staff at Madonna have been open-minded when it comes to investigating and treating patients' symptoms.
"Everyone should remember that this is a new illness, and no one has all the answers," Bierner said. "We are all still in an investigatory mode, and we're trying to figure out more about what causes it and how to treat people best."
17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2