More questions than answers as Nebraska gears up for biggest vaccination campaign in history

How will you sign up? A state website is under development but won’t be ready until later this month. As officials acknowledge the slow website rollout, local health departments are stepping in with temporary online forms to bridge people to the as yet unveiled system. But the new state site will be the focus within weeks, perhaps rendering those forms moot.

When? Soon for the next group — as early as Feb. 1 in Douglas County. The first people ages 75 and up already have been vaccinated in western Nebraska. But it might be May or June for much of the general public.

For all the publicity over the initial rollout, the slow flow of vaccine into the state remains the biggest problem.

“We are working through this,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour told the County Board last week. “I think it will go as well as possible.”

As officials continue to formulate their plans, The World-Herald sought answers to provide more details about the vaccination plan and the challenges ahead.