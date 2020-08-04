You are the owner of this article.
More than 1,100 Nebraskans have applied for Medicaid expansion; coverage begins Oct. 1
LINCOLN — More than 1,100 Nebraskans applied for health coverage under the state's new Medicaid expansion program over the weekend.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that 1,135 people applied for coverage from Saturday through Monday. Call centers handled 1,550 phone calls about the new program over the same three-day period.

Benefits under the new program, also known as Heritage Health Adult, will begin Oct. 1. The program covers working-age adults whose incomes fall below 138% of the federal poverty level — $17,609 for a single person or $36,156 for a family of four.

Most will be enrolled in the basic tier of services, which include physical and behavioral health care and prescription drugs. Those who are pregnant, age 19 or 20, or qualify as medically frail will qualify for the full scope of services available to people on traditional Medicaid, which also includes dental and vision care, as well as over-the-counter medications. 

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in the November 2018 general election. State officials have taken more time implementing the new coverage than any other state.

To apply, go online to www.ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call toll free 855-632-7633; TDD 402-471-7256, or go to any DHHS office.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Nebraska not budging from 23-month timeline for launching Medicaid expansion
No state has taken longer than Nebraska to implement Medicaid expansion, and advocates argue that speeding up expansion would help Nebraska weather the coronavirus epidemic. Gov. Pete Ricketts says state Medicaid officials are on track to meet the current start date, Oct. 1, but says they do not have the ability to start sooner.

