More than 1,100 Nebraskans have applied for Medicaid expansion; coverage begins Oct. 1

LINCOLN — More than 1,100 Nebraskans applied for health coverage under the state's new Medicaid expansion program over the weekend.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that 1,135 people applied for coverage from Saturday through Monday. Call centers handled 1,550 phone calls about the new program over the same three-day period.

Benefits under the new program, also known as Heritage Health Adult, will begin Oct. 1. The program covers working-age adults whose incomes fall below 138% of the federal poverty level — $17,609 for a single person or $36,156 for a family of four.

Most will be enrolled in the basic tier of services, which include physical and behavioral health care and prescription drugs. Those who are pregnant, age 19 or 20, or qualify as medically frail will qualify for the full scope of services available to people on traditional Medicaid, which also includes dental and vision care, as well as over-the-counter medications.

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in the November 2018 general election. State officials have taken more time implementing the new coverage than any other state.