Most at-home COVID test results not tallied in county, Nebraska totals
walgreenscovid

COVID-19 test kits, like this one shown at a Walgreens last fall, can be hard to find.

 JULIE ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County wrapped up the old year and started the new one by tallying its highest weekly COVID case count of the pandemic.

In the last few weeks, some people have scrambled to find rapid at-home tests to screen for COVID-19.

The tests can be hard to come by. Several popular brands are listed as out of stock on Amazon.com and pharmacy websites. To help meet demand for the tests, President Joe Biden’s administration announced late last month that it would give away a half-million test kits to households that request them beginning sometime this month.

But one concern with the at-home tests is that most of the results — positive or negative — are not reported to or recorded by local and state health departments.

Teresa Anderson, director of the Grand Island-based Central District Health Department, said she and her staff have no way of knowing the results of most at-home tests because there is no mechanism to report them to Nebraska’s disease-tracking system.

One exception, she said, is the results of the Abbott BinaxNOW tests used by long-term care facilities. The facilities’ results are reported to the state through the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program.

But if residents of the district, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, call to report results from their tests — as some occasionally do — Anderson’s staff can’t add them to state systems.

“We really just don’t know what’s going on in the home-testing world,” she said.

Dr. Anne O’Keefe, the Douglas County Health Department’s senior epidemiologist, said no mechanism exists to add the results to health departments’ systems. The department likely would have to track at-home tests separately so that they don’t skew the positivity rates used to help determine testing needs and case trends. (While people may call with positive results, they’re not likely to do so with negative ones.)

O’Keefe said in most cases, the tests should not be used as a substitute for a lab test. The best use may be in situations where it’s difficult to quickly find a lab-run test.

But she and Anderson said the at-home tests do offer people an opportunity to find out whether they’re COVID positive so they can take the appropriate steps to avoid infecting others.

“At least the people doing them know and can act on the information,” O’Keefe said.

Both health districts are seeing increased demand for testing and an increase in positive cases.

Anderson said the Nomi Health testing site in Grand Island, which she can see from her office window, conducted 280 tests Monday.

The Douglas County department reported 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday from tests collected Monday. The department reported its highest weekly count of the pandemic for the week ending Saturday.

Previously, some experts have raised concerns that at-home tests don’t allow for contact tracing because of the lack of reporting.

But O’Keefe said the health department currently doesn’t have the capacity to do all the contact tracing it conducted last year, even with a contract in place for contact tracing services. Case counts, she said, are too high.

Instead, she said, the health department has focused on providing more information about what people should do if they have a positive test. That includes how to quarantine and isolate, how to determine when people may have exposed others, and what to tell close contacts. Douglas County residents who test positive — at home or at a testing center — and have questions should call the health department’s COVID information line at 402-444-3400.

“That’s good information to get out because we’re not able to do it one on one,” O’Keefe said.

Those who test positive on a home test don’t need to have the results confirmed with another test, she said.

But those who get negative results, either after an exposure or before or after a gathering, should repeat the test within 24 to 48 hours, O’Keefe said. Many of the tests come in two-packs and instruct users to repeat the initial test at a prescribed interval.

“It will be much more predictive if you do the serial testing,” she said.

A person planning a visit to a relative in a nursing home, for instance, could test a couple of days beforehand and then repeat the test right before the visit.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said the U.S. has had issues throughout the pandemic with accurately assessing case numbers, with cases undercounted throughout.

Now, in addition to most home test results not being reported, he said, many of the at-home tests available in the United States are less sensitive in picking up the omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration noted Dec. 28 that early data, based on lab tests on patient samples conducted by National Institutes of Health researchers, indicate that the tests detect omicron but may have reduced sensitivity. More research is underway.

Most of the rapid at-home tests available in the U.S. are antigen tests, which detect viral proteins. Using them typically involves swirling a nasal swab inside the nasal cavities. The swabs are shorter and don’t go as far back as those typically used to collect samples for PCR tests, which amplify and detect the virus’s genetic material.

Nationally, some experts have suggested swabbing the nose and the throat as a way to increase the sensitivity of the at-home tests.

Lawler said the suggestion makes sense intuitively, as it appears the omicron virus may be concentrated more in saliva. But tests are optimized for the samples they are designed to test. He advised caution in using the tests in ways other than their approved use until data are available to back that up.

Omicron accounted for 52% of the positive samples sequenced over the past two weeks in Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. While the incidence of omicron varies across the state, health officials wrote, it is likely the variant soon will become predominant.

Lawler said the next concern will be fielding enough testing to keep up with omicron.

“We’re about to take off like a rocket,” he said. “We’re clearly not going to have enough access to testing over the next month. Our health system is already close to a tipping point, and it’s not going to take much to push us over.”

O’Keefe said it will be good to have the Biden at-home tests available. In addition, testing companies are expanding and hiring more people.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

