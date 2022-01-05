Most at-home COVID test results not tallied in county, Nebraska totals

But those who get negative results, either after an exposure or before or after a gathering, should repeat the test within 24 to 48 hours, O’Keefe said. Many of the tests come in two-packs and instruct users to repeat the initial test at a prescribed interval.

“It will be much more predictive if you do the serial testing,” she said.

A person planning a visit to a relative in a nursing home, for instance, could test a couple of days beforehand and then repeat the test right before the visit.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said the U.S. has had issues throughout the pandemic with accurately assessing case numbers, with cases undercounted throughout.

Now, in addition to most home test results not being reported, he said, many of the at-home tests available in the United States are less sensitive in picking up the omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration noted Dec. 28 that early data, based on lab tests on patient samples conducted by National Institutes of Health researchers, indicate that the tests detect omicron but may have reduced sensitivity. More research is underway.