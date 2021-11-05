Most employees in 8 health systems in Omaha and Lincoln vaccinated against COVID

Employees who are not vaccinated and do not have an approved exemption may be able to continue working while replacements are secured, officials said. They will be subject to additional masking and testing requirements.

"We know vaccination is the best way to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to all of our employees who have chosen to get vaccinated," CHI officials said in a statement.

Midwest Surgical Hospital

As of late October, the hospital had a vaccination rate of 92%, said Dr. Stephen Doran, chief medical officer. That represents an increase of about 15% since the health systems initiated their policy.

All of those who are not vaccinated, he said, have submitted requests for exemptions. Hospital officials were awaiting federal CMS guidelines for them.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals

As of early this week, 93% of Madonna's employees were vaccinated and 123 exemptions had been granted for medical and religious reasons, representing 6% of all employees.