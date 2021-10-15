Nebraska AG: Doctors can't be disciplined for prescribing controversial drugs to treat COVID

They cite as an example a paper published last year in the British medical journal the Lancet, which found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. The paper was later retracted because of alleged flaws in the research.

"In the end, as we explain below, we find that the available data does not justify filing disciplinary actions against physicians simply because they prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19," the attorneys wrote.

The attorneys wrote that Smith's observation "is consistent with questions that our office has received from constituents and discussions that our office has witnessed at some of the professional boards' meetings."

The health department is responsible for investigating complaints against health care professionals. Under state law, the attorney general has the final authority to file a petition for disciplinary action against the health care provider, if warranted.

Whether any complaints have been filed against health care professionals regarding the prescribing of either ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, however, is not clear.

According to a statement from the attorney general's office, information about complaints against licensed health care professionals are not public records and are confidential under state law.