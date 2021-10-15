Nebraska AG: Doctors can't be disciplined for prescribing controversial drugs to treat COVID

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office said Friday that it won't take disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19 as long as they get informed consent from their patients.
The office's 48-page opinion refers specifically to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which have featured in medical and political debates over the course of the pandemic.
It comes in response to a Sept. 16 request from Dannette Smith, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
She asked whether it would be "deemed unlawful or otherwise subject to discipline" for a health care provider to prescribe ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine or other "off label use" medications to treat COVID-19.
According to the opinion, she noted that consumers and health care providers have been inundated with information and opinions regarding COVID treatment and prevention." Due to the "sheer volume" of conflicting information, questions have been raised "regarding the permissibility of certain medications for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19."
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and two staff members wrote that they found "significant controversy and suspect information" about potential COVID treatments.
They cite as an example a paper published last year in the British medical journal the Lancet, which found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. The paper was later retracted because of alleged flaws in the research.
"In the end, as we explain below, we find that the available data does not justify filing disciplinary actions against physicians simply because they prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19," the attorneys wrote.
The attorneys wrote that Smith's observation "is consistent with questions that our office has received from constituents and discussions that our office has witnessed at some of the professional boards' meetings."
The health department is responsible for investigating complaints against health care professionals. Under state law, the attorney general has the final authority to file a petition for disciplinary action against the health care provider, if warranted.
Whether any complaints have been filed against health care professionals regarding the prescribing of either ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, however, is not clear.
According to a statement from the attorney general's office, information about complaints against licensed health care professionals are not public records and are confidential under state law.
Neither of the drugs are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, although both have other approved uses.
The National Institutes of Health in February said there was "insufficient evidence" to recommend for or against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID. The agency further noted that "results from adequately powered, well-designed, and well-conducted clinical trials are needed to provide more specific, evidence-based guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19."
In late August, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory noting a marked increase in prescribing of ivermectin and in calls to poison control centers for exposure to ivermectin. Some were associated with people using products purchased without prescriptions, including veterinary products.
The drug is used in people to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites.
Bloomberg Businessweek recently reported that those advisories have not discouraged millions of Americans from getting prescriptions from physicians on telemedicine sites. Outpatient prescriptions have shot up more than 24-fold from pre-pandemic levels, to 88,000 a week in the seven days that ended on Aug. 13, the news service reported.
As for hydroxychloroquine, the FDA in June 2020 revoked an emergency use authorization for using it to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients outside a clinical trial. A later review pointed to reports of serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues in such patients.
In their conclusion, the Nebraska attorneys wrote that they are not recommending specific treatments for COVID-19.
"Rather, we address only the off-label early treatment options discussed in this opinion and conclude that the available evidence suggests that they might work for some people," they wrote. "Allowing physicians to consider these early treatments will free them to evaluate additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital and provide relief for our already strained healthcare system."
