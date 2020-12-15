Nebraska COVID numbers have fallen, but 'things could still turn south'

Rauner said he’s seen the impact of the heightened awareness. Even in Lincoln, which in July became the first Nebraska city to mandate masks, mask use could be spotty.

But Rauner said when he was out Christmas shopping last weekend, almost everyone he saw was masked and there were fewer “nose commandos” — people not wearing masks properly over the nose.

The falling numbers also suggest that Nebraska didn’t see the feared surge of cases and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving. It’s possible that new cases that resulted from families getting together were more than offset by the general decline.

Still, with Christmas now approaching, Ricketts said Nebraskans must continue to do the right things.

“You don’t want to be sick or in the hospital over the holidays,” he said.

Officials said the state’s first vaccines are also no reason for Nebraskans to ease up. The initial vaccines will go a long way toward protecting health care workers and those in nursing homes. But Lawler said the state still faces a “rocky road” before the vaccine can be widely available.