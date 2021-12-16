Nebraska expert says texting 988 for suicide prevention will help young people

Texting could prove popular with younger people, who over the years have been less likely to pick up the phone to reach out for help, Bosiljevac said. Instead, they're more comfortable chatting online.

But the option to text also benefits individuals who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities.

"It's a wonderful move," Bosiljevac said. "Everybody knows to call 911 when they've got a police emergency. The 988 is kind of that number for mental health situations. It's the whole continuum."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline currently uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-8255, which routes calls to about 170 crisis centers, including the one at Boys Town. The FCC said that 988 already is accessible via the country's largest cellphone companies — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Suicide rates largely have been going up in the U.S. for the past two decades, although they dropped slightly last year, when officials say nearly 45,000 people died by suicide.

Suicide was the ninth-leading cause of death in 2019, according to the latest data provided by the state. It was the second-leading cause in those ages 15 to 24 and 25 to 34.