Nebraska had another record week for coronavirus cases; increase among fastest in nation

As anticipated, both Nebraska and Douglas County last week posted their third straight record week for new coronavirus cases.
The state as a whole posted 5,570 new cases last week, adding almost 800 new cases a day on average. Indeed, weekly cases have more than doubled in the past three weeks. Last week's count was a third more than the preceding week.
In addition, the state is now ranked No. 5 in the nation in new cases per capita in the last seven days, trailing North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin. The state's week over week growth in new cases was the eighth-highest in the nation.
Douglas County also marked its third successive peak in cases, tallying 1,622 new cases for the week that ended Saturday, or almost 232 new cases a day.
And on Monday, the Douglas County Health Department pushed its risk dial into the red, indicating severe risk of COVID-19 spread, for the first time.
With the increase in cases and hospitalizations in the state has come a new set of public health restrictions that will take effect Wednesday and stay in place through at least Nov. 30.
Those measures, which Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday, will reduce indoor gatherings from 75% to 50% of rated capacity and limit to eight people the size of tables or groups at such gatherings, including bars.
Hospitals must preserve 10% of their bed and intensive care capability to care for incoming COVID-19 patients. Ricketts said it's important to preserve hospital capacity not just for coronavirus patients but also for heart attack victims and others who need acute care.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also crept up over the weekend, totaling 343 on Sunday, according to the state's dashboard. That figure is almost 48% higher than the previous peak in May.
The increase in cases, along with the upcoming holidays, worried one caller to Ricketts’ monthly radio call-in show on Monday. James, from Blue Springs, asked about whether a mask mandate should be imposed the week before and after Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas to reduce the spread of the coronavirus during holiday gatherings.
Ricketts said he would not consider such a mandate because it would be impossible to enforce in people’s homes. The governor has fought mask mandates, even threatening legal action against local proposals.
On Monday, he urged people to “take commonsense steps” for the holidays, including having smaller get-togethers and having people spread out more. He suggested wearing masks if a setting is too crowded or has poor ventilation. He said people can still celebrate with adaptations.
Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton University’s School of Medicine, encouraged Nebraskans to think of the pandemic as a natural disaster.
But instead of rescuing people from their homes in a flood, Nebraskans need to wear masks, keep their distance and avoid large groups in order to slow the virus's spread and keep it out of schools and nursing homes.
"Controlling it in the community is so essential to helping the most vulnerable," she said.
World-Herald staff writers Henry J. Cordes and Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
