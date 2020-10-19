Nebraska had another record week for coronavirus cases; increase among fastest in nation

As anticipated, both Nebraska and Douglas County last week posted their third straight record week for new coronavirus cases.

The state as a whole posted 5,570 new cases last week, adding almost 800 new cases a day on average. Indeed, weekly cases have more than doubled in the past three weeks. Last week's count was a third more than the preceding week.

In addition, the state is now ranked No. 5 in the nation in new cases per capita in the last seven days, trailing North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin. The state's week over week growth in new cases was the eighth-highest in the nation.

Douglas County also marked its third successive peak in cases, tallying 1,622 new cases for the week that ended Saturday, or almost 232 new cases a day.

And on Monday, the Douglas County Health Department pushed its risk dial into the red, indicating severe risk of COVID-19 spread, for the first time.