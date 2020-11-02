Nebraska had second straight record week for coronavirus deaths

Both Methodist and CHI Health have hospitals and clinics in Iowa.

Iowa posted 11,241 new cases last week, by far its largest weekly number at almost 4,000 more than the week before. The state has had three straight weeks of all-time highs.

In the U.S., 43 states had increases over the previous week, with only a smattering of mostly Southern states not seeing rising cases. And 29 states recorded their worst weeks on record. That included almost every state in the Midwest and Mountain West.

In both regions, cases continue to spread in rural as well as urban areas.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Pender (Nebraska) Community Hospital & Medical Clinics urged residents of the northeast Nebraska community to stay home for the next 10 days because of a rapid surge in cases and the local positive test rate. Health officials encouraged those who have to go out to take steps to prevent spread.

The health system also temporarily closed two satellite clinics because of staffing shortages, CEO Melissa Kelly said. Some staff have gotten sick or have been quarantined, and some have lost child care temporarily because of child care facility closures.