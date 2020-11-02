Nebraska had second straight record week for coronavirus deaths

Rising cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska have begun translating to an increase in deaths.
Last week, Nebraska saw its second straight record week of deaths related to the novel coronavirus. The state recorded 55 deaths; that’s after logging 44 the week before.
Previously, the highest weekly death total had been 30, which occurred once in early June and again in early September.
Over the course of the pandemic and through Saturday, Nebraska has recorded 646 COVID-19 deaths, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.
Last week’s increase in deaths, which lag new cases of the virus by several weeks, came as the state tallied its fifth straight record week for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The state recorded 7,135 new cases last week, up 23% from the 5,796 recorded the week before. The week-over-week increase was the state’s second biggest, trailing the increase of two weeks ago.
Douglas County, too, added a record number of cases for a fifth straight week, tallying 1,947 new cases. That was up 17.6% from the 1,665 reported the preceding week.
Hospitalizations also reached a new peak last week. On Monday, 613 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s more than 2½ times the number who were hospitalized during the previous peak in late May.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, when asked Monday whether tighter restrictions would have prevented more deaths, said the state took steps early to slow the spread of the virus, focusing on preserving hospital capacity so everyone could get a bed no matter their medical need.
He noted that Nebraska is in the lower quarter of states in deaths per capita for the entire pandemic period. Indeed, Nebraska’s per capita death rate ranks 41st among the states, at almost half the national rate.
Speaking at a press conference focused on additional resources for long-term care facilities, Ricketts praised workers in those facilities for the work they have done to prevent deaths.
“We’ve done very well here in Nebraska,” he said. “Every death is a tragedy, but we’ve been working really hard to prevent those deaths.”
Ricketts also noted that less than two weeks ago, he tightened some health measures, including cutting back on the capacity in some venues.
But such measures typically take two to three weeks to have an impact on numbers, he said.
“Please, please, please pay attention to the tools we’ve given you to slow that spread,” he said, such as wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding close contact and crowded, confined places.
A University of Nebraska Medical Center pandemic expert warned last week that Nebraska could see an additional 1,900 COVID-19 deaths by January without more stringent public health measures or better compliance with the those already in place.
Hospitals are already feeling the pressure from the increase in COVID-19 patients and have begun taking steps to prepare for more.
Hospitals in the Omaha metro area saw the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increase by 91% to 264 over the 14-day period that ended Saturday. On Monday, the number stood at 279, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
In addition, hospital officials estimated that hospitalizations are currently doubling every two weeks and that the pace is accelerating. By Nov. 14, they estimate, the number of patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals will reach 530 or higher.
The chief medical officers of Methodist Health System, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine said Monday that they have taken steps to expand their capacity and to bolster staffing. That includes tapping the $40 million Ricketts recently pledged to help hospitals in the state hire traveling nurses and other staff and pay overtime to existing staff who take extra shifts.
On Thursday, Methodist began paring back elective procedures that can be safely postponed. On Monday, Nebraska Medicine began dialing back on surgeries that require a single night’s stay. Some nonurgent procedures at CHI Health may be postponed.
Lincoln’s Bryan Health system announced Friday that it will decrease elective procedures requiring an overnight stay by 10%.
The medical chiefs said the health systems are in a different position than in March, when they canceled all elective procedures. They have more protective gear for staff, for example. But many of the nonurgent procedures that hospitals delayed in the spring can no longer be put off.
“For many of those individuals, their time has come when their procedure needs to be done,” said Dr. Harris Frankel, Nebraska Medicine’s chief medical officer.
The three chiefs also called on Nebraskans to do their part in keeping beds available for both COVID-19 patients and those with other conditions by following the governor’s recommendations to prevent the spread of the disease.
“The health systems of Omaha and Lincoln are committed to caring for all Nebraskans and Iowans, whether it’s COVID or not,” Methodist’s Dr. William Lydiatt said. “We can manage a significant surge in COVID-19 patients. However, we cannot produce unlimited hospital capacity. (Therefore) we need your help.”
Both Methodist and CHI Health have hospitals and clinics in Iowa.
Iowa posted 11,241 new cases last week, by far its largest weekly number at almost 4,000 more than the week before. The state has had three straight weeks of all-time highs.
In the U.S., 43 states had increases over the previous week, with only a smattering of mostly Southern states not seeing rising cases. And 29 states recorded their worst weeks on record. That included almost every state in the Midwest and Mountain West.
In both regions, cases continue to spread in rural as well as urban areas.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the Pender (Nebraska) Community Hospital & Medical Clinics urged residents of the northeast Nebraska community to stay home for the next 10 days because of a rapid surge in cases and the local positive test rate. Health officials encouraged those who have to go out to take steps to prevent spread.
The health system also temporarily closed two satellite clinics because of staffing shortages, CEO Melissa Kelly said. Some staff have gotten sick or have been quarantined, and some have lost child care temporarily because of child care facility closures.
“Now is the time,” Kelly said. “I know everyone’s tired. I know everyone’s sick of COVID, but it’s here, and we have to take action.”
Our best staff images from November 2020
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.