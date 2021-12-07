Nebraska health care workers, educators encourage COVID vaccinations for kids

Stoolman said the impact of the pandemic has been felt particularly in Black and brown, non-English-speaking and rural communities. That speaks to the urgency of making sure everyone has access not just to the vaccine but also to the information they need to make decisions about the shots.

With the delta variant still surging and omicron newly discovered in the state, Stoolman said, now is not the time to loosen protective measures.

While most children will have only mild illness when infected, she and her colleagues have cared for many kids who are very ill, both with COVID and with an inflammatory condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. It can strike even children who have had mild COVID two to six weeks after the initial illness.

Dr. Alice Sato, hospital epidemiologist for Children's, said the hospital has treated nearly 80 children with MIS-C since last May, many of whom have required intensive care and suffered effects on their hearts and other organs.

But many more children have been vaccinated. To her knowledge, she said, only one has been observed for potential heart impacts, which resolved quickly, with ibuprofen the only treatment.