Nebraska health officials offer tips for avoiding food poisoning at Thanksgiving

Food poisoning — or any other sort of foodborne illness — is a surefire way to wreck your Thanksgiving holiday.

And you definitely won’t be able to enjoy leftovers the next day.

Many of the ways to safely prep your Thanksgiving meal are standard practice. But because they’re so simple — and the holiday provides so many distractions — it’s easy to slip up and forget a few details, said Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department.

Food safety is “definitely something people need to pay attention to,” Rooney said. “Gatherings like this, when you may have other folks bringing food into your home or preparing dishes that aren’t routine the rest of the year, are the time to pay attention.”

The Nebraska Regional Poison Control Center shared the following tips to avoid any foodborne illnesses this holiday season:

Have all kitchen helpers wash their hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after handling food.

In addition to washing hands frequently, wash kitchen surfaces, cutting boards and utensils.

Wash produce but not eggs, meat or poultry, which can spread harmful bacteria.