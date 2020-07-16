Nebraska, Iowa attorneys general announce lawsuits against stem cell therapy clinics

The attorneys general of Nebraska and Iowa filed lawsuits Thursday against Omaha-based stem cell therapy clinics and their operators alleging that they made deceptive and misleading claims in marketing unapproved treatments to older residents of the two states.

In separate but similar suits, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller allege that the clinics targeted older residents with claims that the treatments could reverse aging and treat, cure or prevent a variety of medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuropathy and Alzheimer's disease.

Named in the lawsuits are related entities Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, Omaha Stem Cells LLC and Stem Cell Centers LLC, also known as Stem Cell Centers of Alaska LLC, and their owners, CEO Travis Autor and his wife, Emily Autor. The Iowa suit also names Mike Pavey, chief operating officer.

The lawsuits allege that the clinics made deceptive and misleading claims in advertisements and in at least 84 live events in Nebraska and more than 90 in Iowa from April 2018 to September 2019.

These events were labeled as educational seminars. But Miller and Peterson allege that the companies' salespeople used high-pressure tactics to persuade Nebraskans and Iowans to buy unproven therapies costing thousands of dollars and not covered by insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. During that time, according to the attorneys general, the companies secured at least $2.2 million in sales in Nebraska. In Iowa, estimated sales totaled about $800,000.