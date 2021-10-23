Nebraska Med Center giving whole blood, not components, to trauma patients

Whole blood was used routinely before 1970. But for the past 30 years, patients almost exclusively have been given separate blood products. Using blood components reduced waste, increased storage times and allowed a tailored approach to treatment.

Not all patients need all three components, Kemp said. A cancer patient with low platelet levels just needs platelets. An anemic patient needs red blood cells.

But people who are bleeding heavily, he said, need all three. A key reason people bleed to death is because their blood doesn't clot. To mitigate that, doctors give them back what they're missing. Doctors can give all three separate products. But giving whole blood can streamline the process. The aim is to buy patients time until doctors can fix the source of bleeding, which often involves surgery.

"Whole blood is the closest thing we have to what patients are losing," Kemp said.

Wendy Capetz, the blood bank’s marketing director, said the organization has been involved in clinical trials of whole blood with researchers at the Cleveland Clinic and other centers. The results support those of the military studies indicating that the use of whole blood in people who were bleeding heavily helped improve survival.