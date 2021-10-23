Nebraska Med Center giving whole blood, not components, to trauma patients

Military doctors working in Iraq and Afghanistan rediscovered the practice first — sometimes taking whole blood directly from the arm of a prescreened and typed live donor and giving it to a critically injured fighter who was rapidly losing blood.
Studies indicated those who received whole blood were more likely to survive, with fewer deaths due to hemorrhage, than those who received traditional treatment with blood that was broken into its component parts — platelets, red blood cells and plasma.
As of Thursday, the Nebraska Medical Center is the first hospital in the state, and one of relatively few nationwide, to offer transfusions of whole blood to critically injured trauma patients with life-threatening bleeding. Rather than coming from live donors, however, the whole blood will come through the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, which provides the hospital with most of its blood products.
"It's a big step forward for the care of the injured patient in our region," said Dr. Kevin Kemp, a Nebraska Medicine trauma surgeon and assistant professor of surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
CHI Health currently is working out logistics with its blood supplier to get whole blood at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, which also is a trauma center.
Whole blood was used routinely before 1970. But for the past 30 years, patients almost exclusively have been given separate blood products. Using blood components reduced waste, increased storage times and allowed a tailored approach to treatment.
Not all patients need all three components, Kemp said. A cancer patient with low platelet levels just needs platelets. An anemic patient needs red blood cells.
But people who are bleeding heavily, he said, need all three. A key reason people bleed to death is because their blood doesn't clot. To mitigate that, doctors give them back what they're missing. Doctors can give all three separate products. But giving whole blood can streamline the process. The aim is to buy patients time until doctors can fix the source of bleeding, which often involves surgery.
"Whole blood is the closest thing we have to what patients are losing," Kemp said.
Wendy Capetz, the blood bank’s marketing director, said the organization has been involved in clinical trials of whole blood with researchers at the Cleveland Clinic and other centers. The results support those of the military studies indicating that the use of whole blood in people who were bleeding heavily helped improve survival.
Kemp said not a lot of hospitals use whole blood. He and Dr. Aleh Bobr, medical director of the Nebraska Medicine Blood Bank, were familiar with the practice when they trained at the Mayo Clinic, which uses whole blood.
“We believe offering whole blood to our trauma patients in the trauma department where time and convenience are of the essence will be a huge benefit,” Bobr, an assistant professor of pathology at UNMC, said in a statement.
The product, however, is not for everyone. Kemp said the medical center is limiting it to trauma patients over age 13 who are losing a lot of blood quickly. Examples include people who have been shot and accident victims who have suffered a ruptured spleen or liver.
To eliminate the risk of incompatibility in patients with unknown blood types, the blood bank will supply type O blood from selected donors.
Capetz said that the blood goes through all the same testing that blood components undergo. The use of stored whole blood also undergoes the same testing as components and is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Kemp said whole blood also is used at some other centers in obstetrical hemorrhage and gastrointestinal bleeding. "There is a lot of potential," he said.
17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41