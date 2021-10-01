 Skip to main content
Nebraska Medicine, Omaha community groups partner on COVID vaccine Q&A
The average daily number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID over the last week was about 420, up 5% from an average of 400 the previous week.

Nebraska Medicine is partnering with two community groups to host a question-and-answer event about COVID-19 vaccines Saturday in North Omaha.

Health care professionals will be on hand during the Power of Prevention Event to answer questions and discuss concerns about the vaccines.

The health system is partnering with the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Omaha and the North Omaha Community Care Council to host the event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, 2221 N. 24th St.

The event is open to the public. Free food, music and other activities will be available.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

