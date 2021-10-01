Nebraska Medicine, Omaha community groups partner on COVID vaccine Q&A

Nebraska Medicine is partnering with two community groups to host a question-and-answer event about COVID-19 vaccines Saturday in North Omaha.

Health care professionals will be on hand during the Power of Prevention Event to answer questions and discuss concerns about the vaccines.

The health system is partnering with the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Omaha and the North Omaha Community Care Council to host the event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, 2221 N. 24th St.

The event is open to the public. Free food, music and other activities will be available.

