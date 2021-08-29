Nebraska nurses exhausted and frustrated with unvaccinated COVID patients

Those interviewed said it doesn’t do any good to argue with those who reject vaccinations. Instead, they try to relate what they know and where to look for reliable information. The vast majority of those in the hospital, they said, express regret that they didn’t get vaccinated.

“What we don’t want them to feel is any sort of shame,” said Jones, the infectious disease physician. “We want them to share their story, to get the vaccine, and urge others to get the vaccine.”

But she admitted that it’s getting harder to push back because “you’re just fatigued, it’s hard to rally the troops.”

Jones said one patient told her that she’d done her own research on the internet and wasn’t so sure about the vaccine. But all the evidence, the doctor said, shows that the vaccines work to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.

“Unless you’ve enrolled 30,000 patients in clinical trials, your research doesn’t count,” Jones said. “It’s unfortunate that it’s become a political issue. It’s a health care issue in our mind.”