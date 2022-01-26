Nebraska officials announce efforts to free up hospital space, bolster COVID testing

State officials have announced plans to free up more beds in hospitals and to provide free, at-home COVID-19 test kits for Nebraska residents.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts mentioned both programs last week in testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Nebraska hospital officials have said that one of the challenges they face is a lack of places where they can send patients who are well enough to be discharged but not well enough to go home.
Under the so-called hospital decompression program, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will open 78 to 98 skilled nursing beds at three locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.
The first patients will be accepted at the Lincoln facility Feb. 1. That facility, situated in the Seagren House Building at 3355 Orwell St., will offer 16 to 36 beds and be operated by Mission Health Communities.
Facilities in Omaha and Grand Island, which would offer 32 and 30 beds, respectively, will begin accepting patients 10 to 14 days after contracts are finalized. The locations will be announced after contract finalization.
Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, thanked Ricketts and the state health department for their efforts in helping to free beds in the state's hospitals.
"We appreciate their partnership and efforts," he said in a statement. "This is a critical issue for our hospitals and health care heroes as we continue to be challenged by the impacts of COVID-19."
Hospital association officials said their understanding is the program will be paid for with federal funds and that the state is working with staffing companies to cover the beds.
The state's hospitals have been under strain for months, facing increased demand for care, a high number of COVID-19 patients from the collision of the delta and omicron waves and staffing shortages exacerbated recently by cases among health care workers and their family members.
On Tuesday, 745 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest figure since early December 2020. Omaha metro area hospitals reached a pandemic high of 452 COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Testing availability in the state, too, has been strained as cases of COVID-19 have reached record levels.
To bolster the availability of at-home tests, the state health department is finalizing a contract with eMed, a health care solutions company, to provide 200,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits for Nebraska residents. The agency will have the option to buy more tests if needed.
The state health department will work with local health departments to place kits for pickup at locations throughout the state. The at-home tests are expected to be available beginning the first week of February. A website listing locations where tests will be available is under development and will be available in the coming days, according to state officials. Once they pick up a test, Nebraskans can perform the tests on their own or receive help through a video call.
The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory also is working to connect with private testing facilities to help process tests during periods of high demand. The lab is a partnership of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine and the state health department.
