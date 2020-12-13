Nebraska preps for rollout as first COVID-19 vaccine gets approval, with several more on its heels

Earlier this year, Omahan Dana Carlton-Flint signed up for a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine from the biotech company Moderna.
Months later, data from that trial and another for a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech have shown that both vaccines are safe and more than 90% effective.
Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use in people 16 and older. The first doses could be administered by early next week.
The Moderna vaccine is expected to quickly follow the Pfizer vaccine to emergency approval and distribution. An FDA advisory panel is slated to review it on Thursday.
For a nation struggling with a devastating and deadly surge of COVID-19, the imminent arrival of two vaccines is good news.
“I think it’s pretty exciting to have been part of the process,” Carlton-Flint said. “If millions of lives are going to be saved because of this vaccine, I get to say I was a part of that.”
Nebraska officials have been preparing for weeks to receive the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Approval by the FDA, a historic step in the pandemic fight, is expected to trigger shipments to distribution points across the country.
The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at temperatures of about 90 degrees below zero, requiring special shipping containers and freezers for storage.
Nebraska is anticipating 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its initial shipment. It will go to eight Nebraska hospitals equipped to store it at those super-low temperatures.
Those eight hospitals will work with nine others to distribute the doses.
Front-line health care workers who work with coronavirus patients, as well as nursing home staff and residents, will get the first shots.
State officials had expected to get a second-week shipment of 19,000 doses. But shipments for the second and third weeks are uncertain.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said Friday that he and other state health officials have been told that the U.S. is expected to receive 20 million inoculations in December, 30 million in January and 50 million in February.
Still, all those doses are months away. Anthone stressed that people still need to wear masks and avoid close contact with people outside their households.
“This is not the time to give up,” he said. “This is the time ... to keep as vigilant as possible. The cavalry is coming.”
The Nebraskans in the state’s highest-priority category, called Phase 1a, are front-line health care workers and long-term care staff and residents.
Officials with CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System and Bryan Health have all said they expect to receive doses of the vaccine. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said that rural hospitals lacking super-cold storage will get priority for the Moderna vaccine, which requires more conventional temperatures.
Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said he was told Thursday night that long-term care staff and residents should start receiving vaccines the week of Dec. 28. Most of those doses will be administered by pharmacies through the federal Operation Warp Speed.
“This is what we’ve been waiting on,” he said.
Plenty of challenges remain in the vaccine rollout. Health officials have estimated that at least 70% of the nation’s 330 million people will have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the point at which the virus can no longer easily find new people to infect.
Dr. Brandon Essink, medical director for Omaha-based Meridian Clinical Research, said logistical challenges aren’t unusual for such large-scale rollouts.
Meridian has provided sites in Nebraska for Phase 3 trials of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, including the Omaha trial site where Carlton-Flint enrolled. Meridian is still recruiting 15- to 18-year-olds for the Pfizer trial.
The good news, Essink said, is that many more vaccine candidates and trials are in the pipeline, including two more large trials slated to start in the next two weeks.
“We’re obviously going to need more vaccine than the other companies can produce,” he said, referring to Pfizer and Moderna.
Meridian is advertising for volunteers for a Phase 3 trial of a vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. and a Phase 2/3 trial for a candidate by Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline, which will begin enrolling soon.
Large trials of vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which is developing a one-shot vaccine, are also expected to produce results in the coming months, Moncef Slaoui of Operation Warp Speed, said in a briefing Wednesday.
“Things are moving in the right direction,” he said.
But Sanofi Pasteur announced Friday that it had encountered a setback that will delay the rollout of its vaccine from the first half of 2021 to the second half, the news website STAT reported.
Essink said collaborations have moved vaccines along quickly.
“It is gratifying to see that the government and private industry and the public have been able to come together for the common good,” he said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association that it would have been inconceivable to him several years ago that scientists could go from obtaining a virus’s genetic sequence to putting a vaccine in people’s arms in less than a year. With COVID-19, it has taken 11 months.
“Now it’s our challenge to convince people that that wasn’t rushed in a reckless way,” he said.
The accelerated development, Fauci said, was a result of scientific advances in vaccine technology and huge federal investments in getting vaccine doses produced as they were tested so the shots could be distributed shortly after approval.
Last week, the Nebraska Hospital Association and its 94 member hospitals called on all Nebraskans to do the right thing and trust the science behind the vaccines.
“When the vaccines become available,” officials wrote, “get vaccinated.”
Fauci said Friday that he definitely will get the vaccine and that he will do so publicly.
“And I would recommend to my wife and (our) three daughters that they get vaccinated when their time comes,” he said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have already been administered to thousands of people who took part in the drug trials.
Trial data indicates that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 52% effective in preventing infection. A second dose three weeks later is required to make it 95% effective.
The Moderna vaccine, which also requires two doses, is 94.5% effective after two doses.
Both vaccines are what’s known as messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor at Creighton University and chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health, said the mRNA technology has been around for about two decades and has been studied for use in influenza, rabies, Zika and other viruses.
When injected into the body, the messenger RNA stimulates cells to produce antibodies, part of the immune response that helps us fight viruses. But the mRNA does not enter our cells’ nuclei, where our genetic material, DNA, resides.
Vivekanandan said the data indicates that people can still get infected after vaccination. But the number who became infected after vaccination was far lower than the tally of those who got infected after receiving a placebo. And far, far fewer of those who were given the vaccine became severely ill.
Some of the side effects reported from the vaccine include flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches, headache and fever. Vivekanandan, who participated in the Moderna trial, said she had muscle aches and fever after her second shot, but the symptoms lasted less than 24 hours.
While she doesn’t yet know whether she received the vaccine or placebo, she thinks that it was the vaccine, based on her reaction.
The symptoms people experience after an immunization generally aren’t side effects per se but signs that their immune system is kicking into gear.
“So having those flu-like symptoms is a good thing,” Vivekanandan said.
In the United Kingdom, at least two people with histories of serious allergic reactions experienced adverse reactions to the shots. Regulators there have advised people with such histories not to get the vaccine for now.
Vivekanandan said CHI Health plans to monitor people after their shots for 20 minutes or more.
Among details about the vaccine that are not yet known are how long the immunity they create will last and whether people will need an annual shot as they do against influenza. Also unknown is whether those who receive a vaccine could still transmit the disease to others without getting sick themselves.
Health care providers are also awaiting further federal guidance on vaccine use in pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. The same goes for how closely people need to stick to the recommended spacing for the shots — 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna’s.
Data are not yet available about the vaccine in children. Vivekanandan said she will vaccinate her two children, ages 6 and 4, if later studies show that the vaccines are safe and effective for them.
“It’s really been hard to see a lot of our patients suffering and not being able to do anything to prevent (COVID-19),” she said. “I’m so excited to be able to help our community.”
