Nebraska preps for rollout as first COVID-19 vaccine gets approval, with several more on its heels

Both vaccines are what’s known as messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor at Creighton University and chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health, said the mRNA technology has been around for about two decades and has been studied for use in influenza, rabies, Zika and other viruses.

When injected into the body, the messenger RNA stimulates cells to produce antibodies, part of the immune response that helps us fight viruses. But the mRNA does not enter our cells’ nuclei, where our genetic material, DNA, resides.

Vivekanandan said the data indicates that people can still get infected after vaccination. But the number who became infected after vaccination was far lower than the tally of those who got infected after receiving a placebo. And far, far fewer of those who were given the vaccine became severely ill.

Some of the side effects reported from the vaccine include flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches, headache and fever. Vivekanandan, who participated in the Moderna trial, said she had muscle aches and fever after her second shot, but the symptoms lasted less than 24 hours.

While she doesn’t yet know whether she received the vaccine or placebo, she thinks that it was the vaccine, based on her reaction.