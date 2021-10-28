Nebraska race directors say canceling an event is a tough call

The National Weather Service says that because electrical charges can linger in clouds after a thunderstorm seems to have passed, people should wait at least 30 minutes after the last thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

In addition to volunteers and emergency services workers telling runners along the course to seek shelter, organizers also sent text messages and emails to runners informing them of the cancellation.

It was the first time the Halfsy, which started eight years ago, had been canceled.

“We’ve traditionally had near-perfect weather for it,” Bakewell said.

Pink Gorilla Events did cancel its 2019 Leprechaun Chase because of snow, and a handful of events were impacted by the pandemic. Bakewell said those experiences helped organizers create policies and procedures for canceling an event.

The Heartland Marathon in Omaha was canceled in 2019 shortly after runners took off for the full and half marathon races, also because of the weather.

“It was pouring rain at the start,” said Heartland Marathon race director Tom Whitaker. “You can do a race in the rain. It’s unpleasant for everybody, but we started it.”