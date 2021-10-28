Nebraska race directors say canceling an event is a tough call

Rain had just started to fall in heavy, steady sheets in Lincoln when a voice echoed through a loudspeaker:
“Lightning has been spotted in the area. Please seek shelter immediately.”
At multiple points along the 13.1-mile course Sunday morning, race officials were trying to get the message to 3,300 runners that the Good Life Halfsy had been canceled.
The decision came less than an hour after the first athletes took off from the starting line.
At start time, the forecast included the potential for rain, but race directors felt the event was in the clear from lightning. Runners took off under dry, chilly conditions.
But about half an hour later, a storm cell developed that produced thunder and lightning in the area, forcing the cancellation.
“A weather situation like this is the most difficult to respond to as race organizers. We leveraged 14 years of race-planning experience today in our response,” Pink Gorilla Events, which organizes the Halfsy, said in an email to runners.
Canceling the in-person event was “truly heartbreaking,” race director Jason Bakewell said in an email to The World-Herald.
Bakewell said he and other organizers were in frequent contact with the National Weather Service and Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management before and during the race.
The National Weather Service says that because electrical charges can linger in clouds after a thunderstorm seems to have passed, people should wait at least 30 minutes after the last thunder before resuming outdoor activities.
In addition to volunteers and emergency services workers telling runners along the course to seek shelter, organizers also sent text messages and emails to runners informing them of the cancellation.
It was the first time the Halfsy, which started eight years ago, had been canceled.
“We’ve traditionally had near-perfect weather for it,” Bakewell said.
Pink Gorilla Events did cancel its 2019 Leprechaun Chase because of snow, and a handful of events were impacted by the pandemic. Bakewell said those experiences helped organizers create policies and procedures for canceling an event.
The Heartland Marathon in Omaha was canceled in 2019 shortly after runners took off for the full and half marathon races, also because of the weather.
“It was pouring rain at the start,” said Heartland Marathon race director Tom Whitaker. “You can do a race in the rain. It’s unpleasant for everybody, but we started it.”
About half an hour after runners took off, strong winds and pelting rain came through, toppling tents and damaging timing equipment. Organizers called off the race, in part because they wouldn’t have any way to time runners, but also for the safety of runners and volunteers.
Race directors pour thousands of dollars into post-race food, finisher’s medals and awards. But Whitaker, who also is president of the Omaha Running Club, said canceling in such situations is always in the best interest of runner safety.
While it’s easy to be a “Monday morning quarterback,” Whitaker said, he feels for the Halfsy organizers.
“It’s an extremely tough situation,” he said. “At the end of the day, in my opinion, they made the right call.”
During Sunday’s race, many runners stopped and waited for race-provided shuttles to pick them up or found other rides back to their vehicles. But others kept running, despite the removal of aid stations and course markers.
Sunday afternoon, some race participants took to social media with mixed opinions on the decision to cancel. People took issue with the confusion over issues such as where drop bags could be picked up and whether they still would receive finisher’s medals. Race organizers resolved most complaints in emails sent out later that day, and they followed up with a Monday email explaining how people could run the Halfsy as a virtual race.
Registered runners who submit a virtual race time will have a medal mailed to them, Halfsy organizers said. Runners also will receive a 25% discount on their entry into next year’s race.
Frustration was understandable, Bakewell said, but most runners seemed satisfied with the reasons behind the cancellation.
“No one likes to get news that they have to stop doing something they enjoy and have been working toward, especially when they are in the middle of it,” he said. “... We’ve spent 14 years building community and trust with runners and I think they understand we made decisions based on safety and had their best interests at heart with everything we did on Sunday.”
