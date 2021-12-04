Nebraska rates No. 8 in vaccinating nursing home residents, but middle of pack on staff

Other facilities, Boddy said, already have mandated employee vaccines on their own and found the impacts weren’t as bad as they had anticipated.

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living recently reported that federal labor statistics indicate that nursing homes have seen their employment level drop 14% since the start of the pandemic, equating to 221,000 lost jobs.

Boddy said the Nebraska association and home operators have worked hard to educate staff members and answer questions about the vaccines. Staff members’ beliefs often reflect those prevalent in the communities where they live.

“This is a very deep-seated personal decision for many people,” Boddy said. “We’ve worked our tails off to help people get to 'yes' on vaccines. There are some folks who just aren’t going to get there.”

At the same time, nursing homes are imposing fewer restrictions on activities than during the prior surge. Residents, visitors and staff members now are coming and going from the facilities, and Ashraf said this fall's outbreaks have been traced back to all three sources.