Nebraska records first case of West Nile virus this year

Health officials confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus this year in a man who lives in the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s jurisdiction.

The man, who is between 26 and 50 years old, was not hospitalized. The health department covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

The virus also has been confirmed in 15 samples of mosquitoes collected in Nebraska. The first positive mosquito sample in Douglas County was confirmed last week. It was collected from Seymour Smith Park near 68th and Harrison Streets.

The number of human cases so far this year is significantly lower than during the past two years. Last year, 28 Nebraskans were diagnosed with the virus, and four more tested positive after donating blood.

In 2018, the state reported 251 cases of the virus and 46 positive blood donors.

But the new case, which was confirmed Tuesday, means residents should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites until the first hard frost brings an end to mosquito season.