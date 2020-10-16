Nebraska reimposes some public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

In contrast to what was happening in May, where viral outbreaks were concentrated in and around urban areas and cities with meatpacking plants, Lawler said "the epidemic is really widespread across the state."

Many rural areas are reporting a daily average of COVID-19 cases in excess of 70 per 100,000 people per day, Lawler said. That, he said, is well above the rates New York City was experiencing at the peak of its coronavirus cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a really serious situation," Lawler said. "We are certainly at risk for our health systems becoming overwhelmed."

Cases tend to lead hospitalizations and deaths by three to four weeks, he said, so the cases the state is seeing now mean trouble later.

But health officials know more about how the virus is transmitted than they did in the spring, Lawler said, and that's through close contract where respiratory secretions can be transmitted to others nearby and by aerosolized particles.

"We know now that eating in a restaurant where there are many people without masks and in close congregation are at significant risk."

Wearing a mask, he said, can be a powerful tool in decreasing the spread.