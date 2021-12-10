Nebraska reports 1st ticks to test positive for bacteria that causes Lyme disease

Two ticks found in Nebraska tested positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, marking the first time the bacteria has been found in the state's black-legged tick populations.

Testing was conducted after the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department determined that two cases of Lyme disease were contracted within its jurisdiction. Both patients reported likely exposure around the same time at sites near each other in Thurston County.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Winnebago Public Health Department conducted an investigation at the suspected exposure sites.

Ticks were submitted to Creighton University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Test results came back positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

In addition to the first detection of the bacteria causing the disease in black-legged ticks, it's also the first definitive evidence of Lyme disease cases acquired in the state, the Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.