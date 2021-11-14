Nebraskans could save thousands of dollars during Medicare open enrollment

"People shouldn't sleep through this window," she said. "They should look at it just like you go to the dentist annually to get your teeth cleaned. It's just something they need to get used to doing."

Volunteers Assisting Seniors serves Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Dodge and Washington Counties. It's the Omaha-area office of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP.

This year, the Omaha organization has offered its services in-person and through virtual appointments. Everything will move to a virtual format after Thanksgiving, Fredricks said.

The volunteers have seen an increase in calls this year compared to last year. People may have to wait two to three business days before hearing back from the group.

Volunteers Assisting Seniors can be reached at 402-444-6617. The organization's parent office in Lincoln, the Department of Insurance Resources, can be reached at 402-471-2841. Medicare, at 800-633-4227, or other SHIP groups around the state, at 800-234-7119, can help, too.