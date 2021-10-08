Nebraskans seek out at-home COVID tests

The children’s doctor, in fact, told her there was no need for them to take another test. Geiger’s test, however, was negative. She took a rapid test at a lab the next day and it, too, was negative. On Day 3, she took a PCR test that was positive.

Geiger said she persisted in getting tested even though she was vaccinated because of her exposure to her children and their friend and the fact that she had a lot of symptoms.

Safranek said Nebraska already is using rapid tests in nursing homes. If residents are tested regularly, the tests can pick up a missed infection a couple of days later.

But there can be consequences if the tests are done incorrectly, he said, such as failure to isolate a sick person.

A recent study that compared the BinaxNOW with PCR at four sites in Florida found that antigen test results were more likely to agree with positive PCR tests when viral load was high.

In such cases, the BinaxNOW was positive 75% of the time. That means it missed 25% of infections, said Dr. Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz, a co-author of the study and resident physician at Brigham and Women’s and Boston Children’s Hospitals.

The test’s sensitivity in that real-world setting also was lower than in the company’s trials, he said.