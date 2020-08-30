Nebraskans to use app-connected thermometers to help predict COVID-19 outbreaks

Parts of Nebraska are about to have their temperatures taken, a move organizers hope will give them and local researchers a better read on the ebb and flow of COVID-19.
The Nebraska Cooperative Government, which represents about 100 rural communities, has agreed to purchase more than 12,000 internet-connected thermometers from a health tech company and distribute them to residents.
The first 3,000 were expected to ship at the end of last week, with most going to schools, said Nita Nehru, a spokeswoman for Kinsa Inc., the San Francisco-based firm.
Signed up to receive them are the Bancroft-Rosalie, North Bend Central, Scribner-Snyder, West Point-Beemer, Humphrey and Chadron school districts and All Saints Catholic Church and School in Holdrege. More schools will be added later.
While schools for the most part will give them to parents to screen kids for symptoms of COVID-19, the other aim is to see whether the fever data can help forecast coronavirus hot spots in the state weeks before new outbreaks are officially reported. To that end, the data — with no names attached — will go to a group of University of Nebraska researchers who are tapping various sources of such information in an effort to find ways to get ahead of the virus.
“The real issue is if we’re going to open them ... we have to know what’s going on in schools,” said Burke Harr, a former state senator from Omaha who’s been appointed special attorney for the organization.
Kinsa for several years has used anonymous fever data uploaded to the internet to track influenza. This year, the company took the fever signals it was seeing and subtracted what would normally be expected during that time of year, based on the five-year average it had compiled. What was left were atypical fevers, which likely are associated with the coronavirus. Kinsa launched a public website charting its fever data in mid-March.
The company’s research indicates that the data is providing clues to spikes weeks in advance. Earlier this year, the data also showed when fevers declined after social distancing measures were adopted.
Fadi Alsaleem, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineer, has been using the company’s Nebraska data to monitor the virus in the state. He found the difference between fevers this year and prior years closely aligned with the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state between mid-April and mid-May.
Similar to the company, he also noted that the incidence of fevers in Nebraska began declining after state officials announced social distancing guidelines, schools closed and some employers began allowing people to work from home.
Meantime, Kinsa about two months ago added a new measure that allows it to see the rate at which illness is spreading in communities, Nehru said.
The company saw transmission rates increase sharply in Nebraska about a month ago, she said. While those rates have come down a bit since the beginning of August, they’re still at a rate that suggests the illness was spreading but at a slightly lower rate. But that increase in the transmission rate in late July suggests a possible increase in cases in the near future.
Earlier this summer, Alsaleem and his colleagues proposed that the state invest in additional thermometers in order to bolster the data and give a clearer picture of the virus’s movements.
Harr took the idea to the cooperative government, which was founded to run the keno game Lotto Nebraska on behalf of the 100 rural communities.
Paul Schumacher, Lotto Nebraska’s president, said a tiny fraction of the proceeds years ago were directed into an economic development fund for cooperative projects that the communities might not be able to do on their own. The majority of the $450,000 now in the fund will be used to purchase the thermometers.
“If this works well in rural areas,” he said, “it may be something that’s usable in other rural states.”
Harr, in turn, will apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the group’s behalf seeking virus relief money that would cover about 75% of the cost of the program and replenish the fund.
Kinsa already is working with Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon and Idaho, which are purchasing and distributing additional thermometers. Programs in California and Louisiana are being funded with private money. The company also is working with several cities. Kinsa has had discussions with Douglas County officials, but no agreement has been reached.
Linda Munderloh, school nurse for the Bancroft-Rosalie school district, sees a more immediate use for the thermometers.
Bancroft-Rosalie, which has returned to in-person classes, is asking families to take students’ temperatures every morning and evening. School staff also are taking students’ temperatures in the morning.
Once the new devices arrive, the district will send them home with the eldest child in each family. Munderloh and some parents already are familiar with the devices, because the school district earlier served as a pilot site for Kinsa.
In the past, she’s been surprised how many parents haven’t had a working thermometer in the home. During the pandemic, the devices have been hard to come by at times.
“So this is a huge plus for us,” she said.
The school gets updates — again, no names — that allow her to check in with a teacher if the system indicates, say, that a sixth-grader has a fever.
Because the thermometers are connected to families’ smart devices, she can also send messages to parents to notify them if there are ailments going around and ask them to monitor their students for symptoms. Parents also can message her to ask if she’s seeing any symptoms going around.
This year, that will be particularly important.
“We want to be proactive,” Munderloh said, “and we want everybody to realize the importance of taking that temperature every morning and every night to avoid having sick kids come to school.”
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066
