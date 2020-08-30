Nebraskans to use app-connected thermometers to help predict COVID-19 outbreaks

Parts of Nebraska are about to have their temperatures taken, a move organizers hope will give them and local researchers a better read on the ebb and flow of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Cooperative Government, which represents about 100 rural communities, has agreed to purchase more than 12,000 internet-connected thermometers from a health tech company and distribute them to residents.

The first 3,000 were expected to ship at the end of last week, with most going to schools, said Nita Nehru, a spokeswoman for Kinsa Inc., the San Francisco-based firm.

Signed up to receive them are the Bancroft-Rosalie, North Bend Central, Scribner-Snyder, West Point-Beemer, Humphrey and Chadron school districts and All Saints Catholic Church and School in Holdrege. More schools will be added later.

While schools for the most part will give them to parents to screen kids for symptoms of COVID-19, the other aim is to see whether the fever data can help forecast coronavirus hot spots in the state weeks before new outbreaks are officially reported. To that end, the data — with no names attached — will go to a group of University of Nebraska researchers who are tapping various sources of such information in an effort to find ways to get ahead of the virus.